Covid-19: Three close contacts of the community issue test at Papatoetoe High School negative





Three of the 33 close contacts of the Papatoetoe High School community issue have resulted negative for Covid-19, with the other 30 results needed today. The three negative tests come at the beginning of what is set to be an important day of results. Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the development on TVNZ BREAKFAST program Tuesday morning. Mark Tantrum / Getty Images Dr Ashley Bloomfield said three of the 33 close contacts have tested negative for the virus. (Photo Photo) It follows Sunday’s announcement that three members of a family in South Auckland had tested positive for the UK adhesive variant of Covid-19. READ MORE:

Thankfully, there were over 3,000 tests in Auckland, Bloomfield told me BREAKFAST Bloomfield expects the remaining test results for the 30 close contacts to be returned on Tuesday. With three negative results from the high school close contacts group, this means that 12 out of 42 close contacts have turned out to be negative without any new positive overnight cases. The queues were several hundred meters long at Papatoetoe High School on Tuesday morning. Troels Sommerville / Stuff The test at Papatoetoe High School on Tuesday morning was several hundred feet long. They Hukui, along with her two children Hunter and Zoe, arrived at 7:30 a.m. after leaving the three test sites on Monday. By noon, queues had been reduced to 30 cars. Traffic safety and management officers were walking down the car line with a box of apples and snacks for those in line. Abigail Dougherty / Stuff Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault is waiting for public scrutiny to be eased before contacting the family that has contracted the virus. (File Photo) The principal of Papatoetoe High School, Vaughn Couillault, said the school came out with a bang during the test yesterday and expected the same on Tuesday. Many people were waiting for four hours to be tested, but there was a lot of sensitivity, he said. Couillault was waiting for public scrutiny to be eased before contacting the family that tested positive for the virus. Bloomfield said the results that will come out on Tuesday will help determine if there is any chain parallel to the broadcast. This will help Bloomfield figure out who was first infected by the family, which could help experts identify the source. This follows an understanding that the daughter in the family reported symptoms to the mother, who works at LSG Sky Chefs, a laundry and catering service from the airline. Auckland is currently at alert level 3 while the rest of New Zealand is at alert level 2 as the government investigates where the virus came from and how wide it may have spread.

