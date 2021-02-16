International
Former wanted terrorist among three New Zealand captured on Syrian border, says Turkey
A wanted terrorist Isis from New Zealand with two small children has reportedly been detained near the Syrian border by Turkish authorities.
Turkey’s national defense ministry issued a brief statement late Monday evening, saying three New Zealanders were captured trying to enter the country illegally from Syria.
A 26-year-old woman named SA among the captives was identified as DAESH [Isis] read the statement, released on Twitter, terrorist.
A video posted by New Dawn, a daily newspaper in Turkey, reportedly showed the New Zealand woman and two young children in custody.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said in a statement that it was aware of the information but did not answer a series of questions.
Turkey’s national defense ministry said in a statement that the three Zealanders were arrested in the Reyhanl rreth district of Hatay province, on the western edge of the border with Syria.
The woman was tried in search through a blue Interpol notice. “A blue notice requires a police force to gather additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in connection with a crime.”
Video posted by New Dawn showed the woman, wearing a dark blue burqa, holding a toddler. A second child accompanied by an officer could be seen behind her.
The woman was taken to the court of the largest city in the province, Antakya, the newspaper reported.
stuff has asked the police for comment.
Isis, or Islamic State, is a jihadist terrorist group that once controlled a vast territory that includes Syria and Iraq.
National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said New Zealand had kept a watch list of people who had shown sympathy for Isis.
There are others we know who have traveled to the Middle East who joined Isis and, if this person turns out to be one of them, they will naturally face the full weight of the Turkish justice system.
He said New Zealand had an obligation to its citizens who meet all the requirements to be a New Zealand citizen.
One of them is that you do not engage in terrorist activities, either domestically or internationally.
“The government needs to gather as much information as possible. Clearly, little is known about the key individual and this will shape ongoing action from this point.
He said he did not know who the woman was, or what she had done, although he received confidential information on national security issues as the Opposition’s foreign affairs spokesman.
What is the old saying? Children will not be held responsible for the sins of their parents … But this is difficult. It is not easy to navigate your way through this.
New Zealand in Syria
The government has long been reluctant to comment on New Zealand citizens in Syria, and without a consular presence the country has no obligation to help its citizens in the country.
The number of New Zealanders who have traveled to Syria has not been made public. In 2015, Director of Security Intelligence Service Rebecca Kitteridge told a parliamentary committee that less than a dozen had fled to the war-torn country.
Mark Taylor, called the brave jihadist, became the most famous member of the Kiwi Isis. He has been imprisoned by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Forces.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said Taylor would not receive any help from the Government, effectively cutting it off if she fails to travel to a country with consular support.
In 2019, reports surfaced of a New Zealand orphan in a Syrian camp. The Australia-based little grandmother was lobbying the New Zealand Government for help.
New Zealand continues to support the US-led coalition of Defeat-Isis, with deployments in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan.
