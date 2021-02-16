



If there is one thing in common in the whole world, its sleep. At one point during each 24-hour period, we close our eyes, silence our minds, and recharge our bodies. While scientists are still studying the details of how sleep works, we know that this key function brings a number of benefits to our mental and physical health. Research shows that sleep affects stress hormones and growth, strengthens the immune system, helps regulate respiration and blood pressure, and improves our cardiovascular health. Long-term lack of sleep can mean losing these benefits and can put you at greater risk. serious medical conditions starting with the shock in crisis, not to mention shortening your lifespan. Beyond the health benefits and essential nature of sleep for all people, catching some zs can seem very different from person to person and culture to culture. At bedtime, American millennials could fit into a set of bamboo sheets on top of a memory foam mattress they ordered online. However, their Japanese counterparts can opens a traditional tatami matand wrap it with a shikibuton (a kind of thin cotton mattress) and kakefuton (duvet filled with silk fibers) before resting their heads on a buckwheat cushion pillow. To learn more about sleeping habits from around the world, Civic Sunday took a look at the research on how sleep duration, quality and other factors differ by location. We also read reports from the media, including Fodors, The New York Times, NPR, Healthline, Thrillist, Refinery29 and the BBC, looking for all the ways people get their 40 eyes. Keep reading to discover 30 sleeping habits from around the world, from midday siestas and napping in the office to setting up brick beds and getting out of a hammock.

