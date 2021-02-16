Saudi Arabia says foreign companies must have regional headquarters in the Kingdom to enter into government contracts





LONDON: Oil prices rose to a 13-month high on Monday as vaccine deliveries promised to revive demand and producers halted supply. Brent crude rose 93 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $ 63.36 a barrel after reaching a session high of $ 63.76, the highest since Jan. 22 last year. US Texas Texas Intermediate (WTI) earnings rose 86 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $ 60.33 after hitting $ 60.95, the highest since Jan. 8 last year. Oil prices gained about 5 percent last week. Prices have risen in recent weeks for supply tightening mainly due to production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers in the broad OPEC + producer group. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the global oil market is on a recovery path and the price of oil this year could average $ 45-60 per barrel. Weve seen low volatility in recent months. This means that the market is balanced and the prices we are seeing today are in line with the market situation, Novak was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has been pushing for the first major legislative achievement of his term, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials Friday for help with his $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan. The long-awaited $ 1.9 trillion package has not been approved. As the latest US job data hints at a tough job market, the aid package may not come as quickly as for some, said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London-based broker PVM Oil Associates. The stimulus is likely to be adopted in one form or another, he added. In a move that could further tighten supplies, workers are likely to strike this week at Norway’s largest oil terminal. A strike could disrupt production in areas responsible for a third of the country’s crude production.

