12,101 healthcare workers receive second vaccine | Patna News





PATNA: A total of 12,101 healthcare workers received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine across the state on Monday. These health workers were shot for the first time on January 16, the day vaccination began across the country.

Of these, 11,822 received Covishield and 279 Covaxin. But the number of beneficiaries was less compared to the first day of the car when 18,122 health care workers were vaccinated across the state. An official with the health department said a 28-day gap is necessary after the first stroke and the second dose can be taken at any time between 28 and 45 days from the first.

However, when compared to the first day of the first hit, things were calmer and more systematic on Monday. Director of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Dr NR Biswas, who made the surprise visit, said, The immunization process is proceeding normally and the beneficiaries are being remembered through phone calls.

Dr Anshu Rani, who was on duty in the observation room, said the kind of fear he initially had was no longer with the beneficiaries. By 11 a.m., 30 IGIMS beneficiaries had fired second.

One of the health care workers, Afzal Imam, who works as a hospital doctor, said, Today, there was no fear at all. There was some nervousness the first day.

The same was the response of almost all the beneficiaries who had come to the same place to get the second blow.

Kuber Ravi, who works in the community medicine department, said he was fully fit even after making the second stroke.

AIIMS-P knot load for Covid-19, Dr Sanjeev Kumar said the type of catch on the day of departure was no longer there and the beneficiaries were safer when they received the second hit.

So far, a total of 4,95,792 beneficiaries have received the first blow in Bihar, including 3,97,311 healthcare workers and 98,481 front line workers.

Meanwhile, only 44 new Covid-19 cases were registered in the state on Monday, bringing the number to 2,61,785. In the same time period, 79 people were cured. The state recovery rate reached 99.19%.

Officially, two deaths were reported and both were from Patna. In AIIMS-Patna, no deaths were reported.

Cases today: 44

Total cases: 2,61,785

Recoveries: 2,59,670

Deaths: 1,527

Suicide: 2

Active cases: 586

