International
Stonehenge may be a stone circle rebuilt from Wales, new research suggests
(CNN) Five thousand years after Stonehenge was built, archaeologists have finally determined exactly where the blue stones that form part of the imposing monument of the United Kingdom came from and how they were discovered.
Researchers discovered in 2019 the stones came from an ancient quarry on the north side of the Preseli Hills in western Wales, which meant that the 43 large blue stones had been moved a dizzying distance of 150 miles.
Now, archaeologists have said they think some of the blue stones first formed another stone circle near the same area as the quarries and were dismantled and rebuilt as part of Stonehenge in Salisbury Plain.
The identical 110-meter diameters of the stone circle, known as Waun Mawn, and the Stonehenge Closure Gap, suggest that at least part of the circle was brought from its location in Wales to Salisbury Plain, according to a new study published in the journal Antiquity.
Moreover, both stone circles are located at sunrise of the summer solstice, and one of the blue stones at Stonehenge has an unusual cross-section that matches one of the remaining holes in Waun Mawn, the newspaper said.
The chippings in that hole are of the same type of rock with Stonehenge stone, he added.
Indicative stone holes
Stonehenge is made of two types of stone: large sarsen stones and smaller monoliths of stone.
About 43 blue stones survive today in Stonehenge, though many remain buried under grass.
They were thought to be the first to be erected in Stonehenge 5,000 years ago, centuries before large sarsen stones were brought just 15 miles from the monument.
The Stones of Stonehenge research project is led by Mike Parker Pearson, a professor at University College London.
The discovery of the precious stone circle in Waun Mawn occurred through trial and error, the news release said.
Only four stones were visible on the site. In 2010 it was thought they were part of a rock circle, but the initial geophysical studies were not final and the team decided to focus their energies elsewhere.
A test excavation on site in 2017 found two empty stone holes, but radar surveys on the ground were still unsuccessful, leaving the team with no choice but to do it the old-fashioned way and dig.
Excavations in 2018 uncovered hollow stone holes, confirming that the remaining four stones were part of a previous circle.
The meeting of coal and sediment in the holes found Waun Mawn stone circle rose around 3400 BC, the study said.
The paper also suggested the stones may have been moved as people migrated from that part of Wales, with the first people buried in Stonehenge thought to have ever lived in the region.
“My guess is that Waun Mawn was not the only one around the stone who contributed to Stonehenge,” Parker Pearson said in a press release.
“Maybe there are more in Preseli waiting to be found. Who knows? Someone will be lucky to find them.”
This story was first published on CNN.com “Stonehenge may be a stone circle rebuilt from Wales, new research suggests“
