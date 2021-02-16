Alberta slaughterhouse to be temporarily closed amid rising COVID-19 blast that has taken a life

Darwin Doloque’s friends describe him as a lifelong optimist, one who could not say no to anyone who needed help.

On January 28, the 35-year-old permanent resident who immigrated to Canada from the Philippines was found dead at his home in Red Deer, Alta. The cause of death was attributed to a COVID-19 case related to his work at the city’s Olymel meat processing plant.

Late Monday almost three weeks after Doloque’s death and in a sudden change of position a few hours after he told CBC News he planned to stay open Olymelsaid will temporarily close the plant, due to the rising COVID-19 explosion fast in structure.

As of Monday, 326 factory workers had tested positive for COVID-19, nearly double the number of 168 on February 6th. Of those, 192 remain active.

CBC News spoke to six Olymel employees about the story and agreed to keep their names because they feared they might lose their jobs if identified.

During the interviews, the workers said they were afraid to go to the factory, out of fear for their health and that of their families. Some described the negative effects on their mental well-being as the outbreak continued to spread.

The company said Monday that management now believes the plant can no longer continue to operate normally in a safe and efficient manner.

Operations will cease over the next few days, Olymel said, and the company will continue to investigate how the explosion grew so large.

Less than four hours ago, company spokesman Richard Vigneault had said that neither Alberta Health Services (AHS), the provincial government, nor the company itself had yet concluded that the Red Deer plant should be temporarily shut down. The company statement Monday night did not specify the reason for the change, but Vigneault said an assessment of the situation that afternoon led the company to a new conclusion.

The rapid rise in cases had drawn a warning from AHS, which on Thursday sent a letter to the company warning the blast “has become a public health concern”.

Olymel pork processing plant in Red Deer, Alta. A COVID-19 outbreak in the country has infected up to 1 in 5 workers, says Alberta Health Services. (CBC)

In the letter, which was taken from CBC News, the AHS said about one in five workers was believed to be infected and had the virus spread.

The factory has a workforce close to 1,850 and about 60 percent of the staff hold at least one other job outside the slaughterhouse.

A spokesman for Alberta’s labor minister said Sunday that occupational health and safety officials had inspected the facility 14 times, remotely and in person, since the blast began in mid-November, saying it was certain the plant would stay afloat. open.

Struggling to breathe

One worker, who tested positive for COVID-19, tried to catch his breath to tell his story between periods of coughing.

“We workers, we feel insecure. We feel insecure inside the plant,” he said over the weekend, ahead of Monday’s announcement. “We hope they close temporarily.”

“We do not know what to do. We hope the government will help us.”

His illness started with a headache. Before he realized it was symptomatic, he had spread the infection throughout his family.

With all the sick, he said he worries about how they will make the rent.

“We are all positive and now we have no work,” he said. “We have a big problem.”

We do not know what to do …. We hope the government will help us with this. – Worker at the Olymel pork processing plant in Red Deer, Alta.

The union representing factory workers said more than 90 percent of the approximately 600 workers surveyed through a text message survey said they wanted the plant to be temporarily closed and that 80 percent of respondents reported feeling insecure at work.

A production line at an Olymel facility based in Quebec is shown in this photo from October 2020. Workers at the Red Deer Olymel facility interviewed by CBC News said they are afraid to return to work, fearing for their health and the health of families Theirs. (Radio Canada)

Tom Hesse, president of Joint Food and Trade Workers (UFCW) Local 401, said on Sunday the union had been in contact with the provincial government and the company to discuss concerns that the job had become dangerous, but both had been mostly without reacting.

“We have been very disappointed that, even at this stage, we have not seen large corporations and the Alberta government react to what has become Albertans terror,” Hesse said.

The union had called for a temporary closure of the facility on February 5th.

Vigneault said early Monday that Olymelhas fully cooperated with AHS “to support various actions on our site to control the explosion”.

These actions included testing COVID-19, regularly updating information provided to employees and maintaining a list of close employee contacts, he said.

These are in addition to a variety of other measures “already in place since the start of the pandemic,” Vigneaultsa said.

The company said the union and its pig suppliers have been informed of the pending closure.

Concerns over swab testing

Other workers said they felt the testing procedures were insufficient given the number of their co-workers who tested positive for the virus.

When Doloquedied, people “started getting paranoid,” one worker said.

A sign outside the Olymel pork factory in Red Deer, Alta., Thanks to the company’s essential employees. The union says it has surveyed employees and most are afraid to report for work due to the rising COVID-19 outbreak. (CBC)

Another worker also raised concerns about swab tests.

“They send people back inside without result, and they get the result and they end up tested positive. So it ‘s already inside,” said the worker, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

“After that man passed away, there were a lot of people who were in close contact, and of course they went to work and were not tested,” the employee said. “The other thing you know, they tested positive. It’s all over the place.”

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Vigneaultsaid Olymel’s policy dictates that employees who show or report symptoms are not allowed to work.

Close contacts who decided not to be tested will need to complete the 14-day isolation as a minimum, he said.

‘We feel insecure’

The employee said he was afraid he would leave the virus to his daughter’s house, which is damaged by immunity.

He said while Olymel provided workers with face shields and encouraged hand washing, there are areas of the workplace where those measures were not felt enough.

“Our cafe is very overcrowded,” he said.

“When we take a break, we take off the mask, right? So we can eat.”

In a recent post to staff, employees were warned that they could face a $ 1,200 fine for violating public health orders and expect discipline, event termination, if they do not comply with COVID-19 company policies.

Vigneault said the company’s oversight of factory-imposed sanitation measures could reflect the “quality of information and honesty” of the employee.

“We have strong controls to know where an employee was during the shift, but our weakness is how an employee behaved privately,” Vigneault said. “So we rely on the honesty of the employee to help us.”

AHS said inspectors had contacted the company daily and had visited the site on many occasions since the outbreak began to identify areas for improvement if they arise.

The company remains in compliance with public health orders, AHS said.

“Many measures were previously taken early in the pandemic and the site continues to take proactive steps to improve their practices and mitigation measures,” the AHS said.

He said health workers offered a second round of on-site testing for COVID-19 between February 3rd and 5th.

Other meat plants erupt battles

Meat plants have been home to many of the worst pandemic outbreaks.

There are currently eight explosions at meat processing or packaging facilities in Alberta, including one at Cargill on the High River, which was previously the site of the largest explosion in the country.

During that outbreak, at least 950 workers tested positive, infecting hundreds of family members and others in the community. A trial and police investigation are underway.

Workers at Cargill told CBCNews at the time they were instructed to return to work after testing positive for COVID-19 and while being symptomatic.

Workers at both plants describe similar environments to a majority immigrant population working fast, with high stress in close quarters and feeling like they do not have much recourse.

Those people who have more access to power and privilege seem to get better protection than those who do not. – Sheila Block, senior economist at the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives

“I find that here we are again a giant public policy failure,” said Sheila Block, of the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives.

“We have learned a lot about this disease over the last 11 months and it seems like the lessons we have learned have not been applied equally. Those people who have more access to power and privilege seem to get better protection than those who do not. “

The bloc said the prevalence of outbreaks in low-wage, marginalized communities shows a need to see the creation of further support both inside and outside the workplace ensuring that people have safe ways to travel to and from work. Extensive access to workplace testing and income supports that allow you to stay home if you are ill.

In this 2006 photograph, pig carcasses move through a series of flame units to burn hair as they are processed at a Triumph Foods factory in the United States. (Associated Press)

In the letter sent by AHS to the company, it mainly focuses on staff responsibility reminding employees to self-isolate, notify all employers of a positive test, or risk.

The letter makes two management requests: that employees be asked to be tested if they have not previously been cleaned or tested negatively, and that management monitoring interruptions to ensure that employees keep their distance from each other.

The bloc said, in her opinion, it is immoral to put the blame on the feet of individual employees. She said it is the responsibility of the government to establish and enforce basic rules to keep workers safe.

“These are the workers who allow those of us who have the privilege to do so to continue to work from home and be safe,” she said. “We definitely need to have the government grow and value the lives of these workers as much as they value the lives of people who have the opportunity to defend themselves,” she said.

Olymel is currently hiring and the union had said that before the announcement on Monday, the plant had reshaped production.