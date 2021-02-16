No new virus case raises hopes that New Zealand will end the blockade





COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the final decision by lawmakers whether to lift the restrictions will depend on any new information or cases that emerge over the next 24 hours. A day when we have zero positive test results is always a good day, Hipkins said. Health officials have stepped up testing since the blast. On Monday, they administered more than 15,000 tests and processed the results of nearly 6,000. The outbreak started when a mother, father and daughter in Auckland caught the disease. The mother works at a hotel company that does laundry for airlines and officials have investigated if there is any connection to the infected passengers. Genome testing showed the family caught the most contagious variant found for the first time in Britain. Testing was unable to relate the cases to any previously known case in New Zealand. Close family contacts, including people in the mothers ’workplace and the girls’ high school, have so far returned all the negative tests, officials said. Chief Health Officer Ashley Bloomfield said they had not yet reached any conclusion about the origin of the outbreaks. Our intensive investigation into the possible source of transmission of all three cases continues, Bloomfield said. We have a number of scenarios we are following. New Zealand’s first batch of vaccines also arrived this week, a shipment of around 60,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Border workers will initially have priority, with inoculations starting on Saturday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

