Norwegian chief of telecommunications denounces cyber security bill in Myanmar
Telenor, the Norwegian state-controlled telecommunications operator that is one of Myanmar’s largest foreign investors, has rejected a cyber security bill that the country’s junta is trying to introduce after taking power in a coup.
Sigve Brekke, Telenor chief executive, told the Financial Times that the bill, which would give Myanmar authorities comprehensive powers over digital content, was too broad, failed to take into account human rights and should not be enforced. as it was written.
“We are very, very clear in our response. How this will be handled, I do not know. . . It is a very precarious and irregular situation, “Brekke added.
Activists have condemned the proposed law as draconian. Human Rights Watch said this would give the junta “almost unlimited power to access user data, endangering anyone who speaks”.
On February 1, the military overthrew the democratically elected government and arrested senior officials including Aung San Suu Kyi after less than a decade of civilian rule.
Telenor, which is wholly owned by the Norwegian government, faces a dilemma in Myanmar after the regime ordered telecommunications providers to block local access to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
On Monday, Facebook, which has more than 21 million users in Myanmar and is the main internet portal for many citizens, said the legislation would “silence political peaceful speech” and called for “the immediate withdrawal of this law”.
Telenor had published a list of shutdown orders on her website since the coup, but on Sunday said it was no longer possible for her to disclose directives from authorities. Brekke declined to say why the company could no longer do this.
“Military rulers are enforcing a new kind of rules and regulations and now we are not able to be open to everything that happens. This is a big concern for us, “Brekke added.
On Tuesday, Myanmar experienced a second consecutive overnight internet outage.
The Chief of Telenor has identified four reserves with the cyber security proposal: that failed to take into account human rights such as free speech and personal privacy; that its implementation in the midst of a state of emergency was the wrong time; that he lacked any oversight; and that it was very broad, covering issues such as lawful interception that were part of the telecom law.
Brekke refused to back down on how Telenor would respond to further restrictions. “I can not speculate on the future. “We just have to see what happens,” he said.
The Norwegian government declined to comment on Telenor operations in Myanmar, while Brekke said, “Stakeholders in Norway understand the dilemmas we are in.”
Telenor first entered Myanmar in 2013 under a transitional government, and Brekke said he was “a little proud” of the country opening up in recent years.
“I am concerned that this situation in the country is not coming to a peaceful solution. When it comes to our operations, I just have to do what I can do now. “I can not say what the coming days and weeks will look like,” he said.
He added that it was “very sad” to see Myanmar take a “step back” but added that Telenor had helped people communicate and gain internet access after 50 years of “blocking” the country.
Additional reporting by John Reed in Bangkok
