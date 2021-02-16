CeCe Winans will host a “Thanksgiving Evening” with Compassion International





RESOURCES COLORADO, Colo., February 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / –In February 21st, Compassion International’s Compassion LIVE will host the 12-time Grammy Award winner CeCe Winans and fans to celebrate a Thanksgiving season as it brings music, joy, encouragement and special guests Tauren Wells, Carrie Underwood, and Marvin Winans on the computer screen. Livestream concert, entitled “An evening of thanksgiving, “will feature the story and music of Winans (from her first solo as a child to her first solo project), praise and adoration, and performances of fan favorite songs spanning the well – known singer ‘s career. “I’m so excited about partnering with compassion for a Thanksgiving evening,” Winans says. “There are so many things in the world and I believe we can all use one night to forget the chaos and focus on God and His faithfulness.” from sponsoring a child with compassion, attendees will receive a free ticket to “A Thanksgiving Evening”, along with access to a special VIP event that includes exclusive performances and a chat with CeCe Winans and her family. Individual tickets for the live broadcast can be purchased through Eventbrite. The concert will start at 7 pm CST, and the VIP event will start at 5:30 pm CST. “I am honored to be part of the Compassion’s mission and their commitment to helping children who are experiencing unimaginable circumstances due to poverty. And COVID-19 has made those issues even more dire,” Winans adds. “The mission of Compassion to ‘deliver children from poverty in the name of Jesus’ is the service that is near and dear to my heart, and I look forward to what we can do together to permanently positively change lives.” For more information or interviews with CeCe Winans, contact Allison Wilburn (Meggers) in [email protected]. circle CeCe Winans

The best-selling and most appreciated female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in the history of modern music. Recording and performing both as a solo artist and as a duo with her BeBe brother, CeCe has influenced a generation of gospel vocalists and laymen throughout her stunning career. She has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Walk of Fame in Hollywood and the Walk of Fame in Nashville City of Music, in addition to being named Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and winning numerous Image NAACP, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She has sold over 5 million albums in the US, repeatedly topping the Gospel Charts as she went on to star as “Count On Me”, her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum soundtrack ‘Waiting To Exhale’, which sold 2 million copies and broke the Top 10 in the Pop, R&B and Adult Contemporary charts. About Compassion International

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to free children from poverty in the name of Jesus. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty. Compassionate partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to offer its holistic child development program to over 2 million infants, children and young adults. His child sponsorship program has been proven through independent, empirical research. MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison Wilburn (Meggers)

219-384-8177

[email protected] BURIMI Compassion International Similar links www.compassion.com

