WHO authorizes AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for urgent use

TORONTO (AP) The World Health Organization has issued an emergency authorization for the AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine, an action that should allow UN partner agents to send millions of doses to countries as part of a UN-supported program to alleviate the pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was cleaning up AstraZeneca vaccines made by the AstraZeneca-SKBio Serum Institute of India and South Korea.

The WHO green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine is only the second the UN health agency has released since authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December. Monday’s announcement should trigger the distribution of hundreds of millions of doses in countries that have been registered in the UN COVAX-backed effort to distribute vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people.

Countries without access to vaccines to date will finally be able to start vaccinating their health workers and at-risk populations, said Dr. Maringela Simo, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

The coronavirus has infected more than 109 million people and killed at least 2.4 million of them. But many countries have not yet started vaccination programs and even rich countries are facing shortages of vaccine doses as manufacturers try to increase production.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been authorized in more than 50 countries, including Britain, India, Argentina and Mexico. Cheaper and easier to treat than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which needs deep cold storage that is not widespread in many developing nations. Both vaccines require two shots per person, given weeks apart.

Last week, WHO vaccine experts recommended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 18, including countries that have discovered variants of COVID-19.

But this was contrary to the recommendation from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said countries that had identified a first variant of the virus in South Africa should be careful in their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. , suggesting that priority be given to other files instead.

The AstraZeneca vaccine forms the bulk of COVAX stocks and concerns were raised recently after an early study suggested it might not prevent the mild and moderate disease caused by the first variant for the first time in South Africa. Last week, South Africa reduced its planned spread of the AstraZeneca vaccine, choosing instead to use an unlicensed stroke by Johnson & Johnson for its healthcare workers.

COVAX has already lost its goal of starting coronavirus vaccinations in poor countries at the same time as the shootings took place in rich countries. Numerous developing countries have rushed in recent weeks to sign their private deals to buy vaccines, ready to wait for COVAX.

The WHO and its partners, including the GAVI vaccine alliance, have not said which countries will receive the first doses from COVAX. But an initial plan showed a handful of rich countries that have signed numerous private vaccine deals, including Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, are also scheduled to receive early doses from COVAX.

Some public health experts called it too problematic and attributed it to the misguided design of COVAX, which allowed donor countries to dive in twice. buying vaccines from the program while also signing their trade deals.

Canada has ordered enough doses to supply their population about five times and now they are seeking to accept their share of the doses from COVAX, which would otherwise be given to poor nations, said Anna Marriott, health policy leader for Oxfam International.

WHO Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said that rich countries that have registered to receive vaccines from COVAX will not be denied applications.

The COVAX structure will not penalize countries, she said in early February.

After pledging more than $ 400 million to COVAX last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was always the goal of his countries to get vaccines through COVAX.

Marriott said rich countries planning to receive doses from COVAX should reconsider their goals, given their previous calls for support for the goals of efforts to provide equal access to vaccines for all nations of the world, rich or poor.

She looks quite hypocritical, she said. Countries rich in their supplies should make the right call and not get vaccines from countries that are really in a dire situation.

This story corrects that the doses will be shipped by WHO partners, not AstraZeneca partners.

