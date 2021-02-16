The third Scorpene class submarine delivered to the Indian Navy





Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) on Monday delivered the third Scorpene-class submarine to the navy after two years of testing at sea. The submarine was released in January 2018 for offshore testing and will be commissioned as INS Karanj, a naval officer said. The Chairman and Managing Director of the MDL, Lt. Admiral Narayan Prasad (retired) and Admiral B Sivakumar, Chief of the Western Navy (Technical) Command, signed the acceptance document. INS Karanj is India the third of six Scorpene class submarines with superior and combat capabilities. The attack-oil-electric submarine was built under MDLs Project-75 in collaboration with a French firm. Read also | The dismantling of the INS Viraats to be held pending, the Supreme Court tells the owner The first such submarine INS Calvary was launched in October 2015 and ordered in December 2017, five years later than scheduled. The second, INS Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 for offshore testing and was ordered in September 2019. INS Vela was launched in May 2019 and is undergoing offshore testing. INS Vagir was launched in November 2020 and is also passing naval tests. The sixth INS Vagsheer submarine is in the equipment phase. Scorpene submarines can undertake various missions such as anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare as well as intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance, etc. Read also | The Indian Army sees a threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years They are designed to operate in all cinemas, with the tools provided to ensure interaction. The latest technology used to build Scorpene class submarines has provided superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silence techniques, low radiation levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape and the ability to launch an attack to the enemy using precision-guided weapons. The attack can be mounted with both torpedoes and tubular anti-ship missiles, at the same time as underwater or on the surface. The stealth of this strong platform is enhanced by the special attention paid to the various signatures. These characteristics stealthily give it inviolability, unbeatable by most submarines. Two SSK submarines built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still in service after more than 25 years, a clear testament to the quality of MDL construction. MDL has also achieved expertise in submarine repairs by successfully executing the Refit-cum-Upgradation medium of all four Indian Navy SSK class submarines. She is currently completing the INS Shishumar Medium and Life Correction Certification, the first SSK submarine, an MDL statement said. MDL has always been at the forefront of the progressive indigenous warship building program of nations. With the construction of Leander and Godavari class frigates, Khukri class destroyers, rocket ships, Delhi and Kolkata class destroyers, Shivalik class stealth frigates, SSK submarines and the Scorpene submarine under its belt, the history of today almost MDL compiles the history of building indigenous warships in India.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos