Following Chamol’s tragedy, minister says he will set up department to monitor glaciers via satellite | Times Hindustan
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with the National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have conducted search and rescue operations in Chamoli district for the past 10 days.
Following the disaster in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj on Monday said all angles should be investigated and added that a department would be set up to monitor all glaciers via satellite.
All angles (related to the Chamoli Glacier eruption) should be investigated. We will form a department so that we can monitor and study all the glaciers via satellite, he told the ANI news agency.
The ministers’ statement comes as payment due to flash floods in Chamoli following last week’s glacier eruption rose to 58. A total of 11 other bodies were taken from the Tapovan rescue tunnel 1.7 kilometers to Joshimath and 146 people still missing, ANI reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, another rescue team is clearing sludge from another small underground tunnel under the main tunnel where about 30 of the 35 workers were afraid of being trapped.
Rescue of trapped people is now only possible with the help of excavators, PTI District Magistrate Chamoli Swati S Bhadauria told PTI. When asked about the chances of survivors who are still missing or trapped in the tunnel, the district judge said, “We should always try to be hopeful when circumstances are unfavorable.”
Although hopes fade, the families of some of the missing people continue to stand at the rescue site near the tunnel as they gather the courage to take a look whenever a body is pulled out. However, many have now begun to return to their homes, according to the PTI.
According to NTPC officials quoted by the PTI, the bodies exhumed from the tunnel by Monday appear to belong to workers who ran towards his mouth in an attempt to get out, but got into the snarling trap.
The latest rites of those who have been pulled dead are being performed after samples were taken for DNA tests to help determine their identity.
As relief efforts continue, kits of food grains and other necessities are being supplied to residents in a dozen villages that were cut off from the district headquarters after the disaster.
(With agency contributions)
