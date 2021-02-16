Bill to rename Indian Head Maryland Highway after former President Barack Obama – CBS Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Two Maryland state senators have introduced legislation to rename Maryland Route 210, now Highway Indian Head, after former President Barack Obama.

Artists Ellis (Prince George County) and Obie Patterson (Prince George County) – both Democrats – presented Senate Bill 213 to rename the highway which runs through parts of both Prince George and Charles counties. However, not everyone is on board.

The infamous road stretch has a long reputation as dangerous to people and drivers, but most people said road improvements are helping.

There is also one petition online to change the name of the street because of its discriminatory nature towards Native Americans. As of Monday evening, the petition had more than 850 signatures.

The Piscataway Conoy tribe wants to rename the highway after them as the road falls into ancestral land.

If approved, the bill will take effect on October 1st.