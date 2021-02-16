Thin ice: Europeans warn against skating in melting canals after waves of accidents | World news





There are bellyflops, and then there is skating, while half-naked in a half-frozen river, on a piece of land that melts and descends face down in a mixture of ice, wet and very cold water. It is an experience that at least one Dutch ice skater and Twitter users who have seen video footage 5.2 million times have become familiar with. The video, posted on Monday, was captioned with the hashtag ijs niet overal goed, or ice is not good everywhere. After diving into the icy depths of an Amsterdam canal, the swimsuit-clad skater seems to be fine, if surprised, declaring his fall a facial plant. Geertje

(@ikkomuitdrenthe) #Amsterdam # not everywhere good #keizersgracht pic.twitter.com/mhZAuCQ9x6

Eventually, he is helped by another skater who risks the same fate throwing a rope. The man slips out of the water and ice on his belly, then stands up and gives a bow to the spectators before slipping away. Wearing a bathing suit had its advantages: other skaters who penetrated the ice had to climb while wearing water-soaked puffer jackets and other winter clothing. A woman was placed on a ladder lying on ice and pulled ashore by emergency workers. Others were rescued by observers using hockey sticks. On Sunday, the Dutch had a rare chance to hit the canals as they froze for the first time in almost three years.

Skaters glide across the frozen video surfaces in the Amsterdam canals

Strong ice also proved dangerous, and some skaters took the wreckage that took them to the hospital, despite a formal plea to spare emergency services. Dutch authorities had declared a rare red code emergency as Storm Darcy sent temperatures down to -5 degrees Celsius (23F), the first snowstorm to hit the country in a decade. Elsewhere in Europe, officials urged people to stop skating in melting lakes. In Berlin over the weekend, police in helicopters urged skaters to leave the ice Reported by BBC. In northern England, skaters have tried to recreate the movements seen in the Dancing on Ice reality show on frozen lakes in nature reserves. They have been warned that, in addition to the dangers of thin ice, the remoteness of the lakes means that aid is far away. Two girls were rescued after falling through the ice into a river in Nottinghamshire on Sunday Reported by BBC. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had warned against mass skating to avoid the risk of Covid-19 spreading as well as damage that could block emergency rooms in the hospital. However, emergency rooms were twice as busy as usual on Saturday after people showed up with broken arms and other injuries sustained during the fall, medical staff associations noted on Twitter.



A group of skaters fall through the ice on the Amsterdams canals on Sunday. Photos: @evgeny_amsterdam via Reuters

However, the problem is unlikely to last. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 14C in the Netherlands by Saturday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos