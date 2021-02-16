



During the last block, you are not alone.

Argus’ Campaign We Are In Together is here to help you navigate to any services you may need and show which services are available that you may not know you needed.

For our full list of services throughout Gwent, Click here. NXUPNSIT, staff and governors at a Newport elementary school followed in the footsteps of Captain Sir Tom Moore completing a charity walk. Together, the youth and adults at Llanmartin Primary walk together 112 miles as part of the fundraising campaign. Llanmart Primary fundraiser with Rosa Farley at the center The walk was the brainchild of Year 2 student Rosa Farley after she heard about the death of NHS inspirational fundraiser Sir Tom earlier this month. READ MORE: Rosa’s mother sent a message to Llanmartin school principal Victoria Curtis, who said: “After some planning, we asked all of our children, staff and governors to join us all for a mile walk on Friday, the 12th. In short. “As staff we then discussed how we could help and I had a Google Meet meeting with Rosa and her mother and suggested how we could support her walk 100 miles. “She agreed to the suggestion and I presented the idea to our children at our live assembly the next day and read the story of Captain Sir Tom Moore and the children were excited to attend. “While they were walking they were asked to take a picture which they then had to send me with the statement ‘I walked a mile’.” The school hoped for a total of 100 miles to match that of Captain Tom. However, they exceeded their target, reaching 112 miles and raising 800 800 in the process, all the while going to the NHS Charities together – the same organization Sir Tom raised more than 32 32 million for less than one vit. Captain Sir Tom Moore. Photo: PA The school was also supported by a 100 donation from the Bishton Community Council. Fundraising will be open for donations until February 22nd. To add your support, visit facebook.com/donate/495738291827487







