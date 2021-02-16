Safety rules Bare and Covid-19 do not mix, the study found





Despite instructions from the government and efforts by restaurant owners to enforce security measures, customers and staff alike failed to adhere to even the simplest measures aimed at preventing the spread – especially when customers were drunk, the researchers found.

With some places back in the business for dinner in venues such as New York and Portland, many American business owners are working to make the experience as safe as possible – something that Scottish researchers found may not be so easy.

Following a blockade in the UK, bars in Scotland were allowed to reopen in July under new guidelines, including keeping customer groups at least one meter (slightly more than three meters) away, keeping everyone customers sitting and asking staff to wear veils.

Niamh Fitzgerald, a professor at the University of Stirling in Scotland, and his colleagues visited 29 bars to observe how these safety measures worked in current practice.

“It was basically to understand, what are the risks and how successful are our bars and pubs in controlling these risks?” tha Fitzgerald. Security measures were broken The team found that staff did not constantly wear face masks, with some lowering masks to speak to customers – possibly thwarting the goal. While most facilities were able to restructure their layout to accommodate a distance of one meter between tables, many still had problems with overcrowding. It was very difficult for them to completely eliminate what we call “spotty spots”, so there were narrow areas in most places, either at the entrances, or in the hallways or toilets, where it was difficult for customers to they avoided coming close together, “Fitzgerald said. A facility covered the bar counter with black and yellow stripe and a warning to stay away, but customers were still crowded around the counter. “None of the clients admitted that the bar was there,” the researchers write. Most of the danger the team observed was in the evening, when customers drank drinks. Researchers note that alcohol consumption can affect a person’s hearing, sight, and judgment, making it more physically difficult for them to comply with safety precautions. It can also lower bans, resulting in people simply caring less about respect. The team saw people jumping from table to table, touching each other and singing or shouting. Some clients made new friends in unexpected places. “Two women from different groups … collided with each other outside the toilet and started shouting, hugging and jumping together,” the team wrote. “They then went to the toilets and went into a cabin together. They were then observed washing their hands for about two seconds when they left, despite the signs being everywhere recommending a 20-second hand wash.” The team described a very wildly injured woman who asked a handsome waiter to take a picture with her. He forced her, after which she kissed him on the cheek and thanked him. In all but one case, staff were unable to stop such behavior, Fitzgerald noted. “We found that mostly, they didn’t even try.” In an industry where the customer is always right, it can be difficult for staff to establish the law when it comes to coronavirus precautions. In interviews with business owners, many told researchers that they are used to managing drunk people. “I think the level of intervention is probably – at least in Scotland – when people are very drunk and they are messy,” Fitzgerald said. “Whereas, the kind of level of intoxication that these kinds of behaviors occur are at a stage where people are incredibly friendly; they’re just having fun. They’re not the kind of situations that staff would have to intervene with first.” “There is this new kind of behavioral expectation that neither customers nor staff have really adapted to,” she added. Risk mitigation Fitzgerald believes that bars may be able to mitigate some level of risk by communicating clearly about expectations and trying to create an atmosphere of “self-policing” among customers. Although unlike places like grocery stores or retail stores, bars are essentially social spaces and efforts to make them less may result in fewer consumers. Governments can help eliminate the risk by implementing mitigation measures, such as curfew, Fitzgerald noted. After a major explosion in August, involving more than 20 bars and restaurants in the Scottish town of Aberdeen, researchers noted that Scotland tightened its guidelines. The site mandated the collection of client information for contract tracking and banned background music, to prevent people from shouting or leaning closely to hear each other. Of course, there is no way to completely eliminate the risk. “It ‘s really realistic to see, at this point in time, whether transmission rates are low enough that we can tolerate this level of risk and be sure that if there is a transmission, that we can track and track it, and that we can deal with it without becoming a bigger issue? ”said Fitzgerald. Many business owners know full well that staying closed during a pandemic can be financially devastating. “I guess governments should probably think about the support that is available for those facilities, so they do not feel compelled to open up if they really do not think they can act safely,” she added.

