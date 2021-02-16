International
High-profile democracy figures go to trial over Hong Kong protests | Hong Kong
Nine high-profile activists and pro-democracy figures have gone on trial in Hong Kong in one of the biggest court cases related to the protest movement that paralyzed the city for more than a year.
Among the defendants are Martin Lee, considered the father of the Hong Kong democracy movement, media mogul Jimmy Lai, veteran activist Lee Cheuk-yan and Margaret Ng, a highly respected former lawmaker.
The group is accused of organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly in the first months of mass protests in Hong Kong, which ended only when the Covid-19 bombing and a brutal blow from Beijing combined to drive demonstrators off the streets. Both charges carry sentences of up to five years in prison.
It is the first time in the trial for Lee, 83, and Ng, 73. Seven of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
As proceedings began Tuesday in West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court, a defendant, former Civil Rights Front deputy caller Au Nok-hin, pleaded guilty to both charges and was convicted, according to local media. Former lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung pleaded guilty to membership in the illegal assembly and was convicted.
Lee Cheuk-yan and other veteran activist Leung Kwok-hung, known as Long Hair, shouted for political prosecution! while entering into their prayers.
In their opening statement, prosecutors accused the group of defying police instructions that day and encouraging crowds to march through Hong Kong’s main island, causing traffic disruptions.
Outside the court Tuesday morning Lee Cheuk-yan told local media that the group was fighting for the right of assembly. Before the trial, supporters and some of the defendants gathered outside the court. A banner reading the Peace Assembly is not a crime; Shame on political persecution.
The allegations related to a rally on August 18, 2019, when about 1.7 million people or more than one in five Hong Kongers marched peacefully in defiance of police orders and torrential rain. The organizers, the Civil Front for Human Rights, were given permission to hold a rally in Victoria Park, but not for a street march. Large crowds filled the park and poured into the streets, taking the main roads to walk towards government offices a few miles away, protesting the latest acts of police violence. Unlike many protests before and after that day, it remained peaceful.
Eight months later, police arrested 15 people accused of organizing the August 18 rallies and two others, drawing international reprimands, including a warning from the United Nations.
The government said in response that it always respected and protected human rights and freedoms, but these rights are not absolute and they should not unacceptably affect the enjoyment of their rights and freedoms by others.
The charges are not national security, though at least one of the accused, Lai, will face them at a later date and is in custody. The issue does not prove the new laws brought by Beijing with the blessing of the Hong Kong government to suppress dissent and opposition, but it has nonetheless been controversial.
Benjamin Yu is prosecuting the group after British QC David Perry bowed to international outrage and stepped down from the role last month.
Speaking after 15 were arrested last year, Martin Lee, reflecting on the thousands who had been arrested for their participation in the protests, said he was proud and relieved to be listed as a defendant after seeing so many young people excellent arrested.
Lee Cheuk-yan, who is also facing separate trials on other charges, told Guardian authorities they were using the pandemic as a golden opportunity to rally opposition figures and labeled the arrests as revenge and revenge.
If we are found guilty of [participation] charges, then 1.7 million people should be found guilty of attending an unauthorized assembly, Lee said. But this is absurd Will you prosecute 1.7 million people?
The trial continues.
