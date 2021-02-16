Rifts distribute Senate tickets to PTIs

ISLAMABAD:



Ruling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf faced criticism from party cadres over the issuance of Senate tickets due to which it failed to finalize the list of candidates despite Monday being the last day for submitting nominations to the ECP .

Considering the issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan convened an urgent meeting of the parliamentary committee on Monday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran announced a change in tickets and said they “will be awarded on merit”.

“We respect the wishes of the party workers,” Prime Minister Imran told senior party leaders. “No parachute will become a senator. I will decide after investigating the charges against the four persons themselves. “

According to sources, Senate tickets are likely to be withdrawn by some PTI nominees.

The Prime Minister has canceled all his meetings for Tuesday and convened another meeting of the parliamentary committee to consider the decision to award tickets to some candidates from Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI Sindh chapter expressed concerns about the issuance of tickets to Federal Minister Faisal Vawda and construction contractor Saifullah Abro Senate, while the KP chapter against Najiullah Khattak, a businessman, and Faisal Saleem, a party worker.

In a letter to Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, PTI leaders raised objections to the issuance of Senate tickets, saying their candidate should be nominated.

“We want to meet you and announce your names [of the candidates]. The general seat must be given to a person belonging to Sindh. “Faisal Vawda should not be a candidate,” the letter said.

They expressed their reservations that Vawda possesses dual nationality and if disqualified from his seat of the National Assembly, “the party should nominate him from the electorate”.

“If he is disqualified and not allowed to run, the party will risk a place that will not make sense.”

They warned that if the decision is not reviewed, they will distance themselves from local government elections.

Expressing strong concerns about Abro finalizing the technocrat’s seat, PTI leaders asked, “How was the Senate ticket given to a newcomer to the party?”

They claimed that cases against Abro, who is still working closely with the Pakistan People’s Party leadership, have been pending at the National Bureau of Accountability.

Leaders who signed the letter included Sadaqat Ali Jatoi, who is also the brother of former Prime Minister Sindh Liaquat Jatoi, Sukkur District President Mubeen Jatoi, former provincial minister Agha Taimoor Khan and others.

Sources said Karachi top leaders, including Hunaid Lakhani, Ashraf Qureshi, Maulvi Mahmood and others have been ignored in the Senate election process.

Speaking to the media after submitting the nomination documents for the Senate general seat to the Pakistan Election Commission, the federal minister for water resources said there is no insurgency in the party.

“There are always differences at home.”

Earlier, after submitting the nomination documents, the return officer (RO) told Vawda that he would have to come for inspection on February 18 at 12 noon. Further, the KP-based MNA met with Imran at PM House and praised him for their reservations against giving Khattak and Saleem Senate tickets.

Speaking to the Express Tribune, PTI sources said MNAs Haji Shaukat Ali, Junid Akbar, Noor Alam Khan, Arbab Amir Ayub and Sher Ali Arbab summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the issue with him in great detail.

“Some of the MNAs are blaming that they were not trusted before placing party candidates, which is not the right way and others have reservations about particular candidates who have been given party tickets,” sources said. .

The ECP said at least 170 candidates submitted their nomination letters with RO for the race for the Senate vacancies to be held on March 3rd. According to an ECP official, 29 candidates have submitted their nomination letters from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from KP, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from the federal capital.

Up to 40 nominations were submitted for women seats while 10 for non-Muslims and 33 nominations were submitted for technocratic and Ulema seats in addition to 87 for general seats.

He said the commission had extended the date for submitting nomination letters for the Senate elections from February 13 to February 15 on written and verbal requests from various forums to facilitate the candidates.

He said the ECP had set five ROs for Islamabad and four provinces. He said the vote will be held on March 3 in 48 countries, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh and 12 each in KP and Balochistan that will be vacated upon the expiration of the members’ mandate.

He said the vote would be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the House of Parliament, Islamabad and provincial assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan.

A public notice has already been issued by the Offices for the invitation of the nomination letters.

The nominated candidates will be announced on February 16, while the date for the review of the nomination documents will be February 17 and 18