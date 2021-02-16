Genetic testing technology erroneously detects the presence of very rare genetic variants

A technology widely used by commercial genetic testing companies is “extremely unbelievable” in detecting very rare variants, meaning results suggesting that individuals carrying rare genetic variants that cause disease are usually wrong, according to the study. re published in BMJ.
After hearing cases where women had planned surgery after being mistakenly told they had very rare genetic variations in the BRCA1 gene that could significantly increase the risk of breast cancer, a team at the University of Exeter conducted a large-scale analysis of the technology. using data from nearly 50,000 people.
They found that the technology mistakenly identified the presence of very rare genetic variants in most cases.
The team analyzed SNP chips, which test for genetic variation in hundreds of thousands of specific sites across the genome. While they are excellent at detecting common genetic variations that may increase the risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, geneticists have long recognized they are less reliable at detecting the rarest variations.
However, this problem is less well known outside the genetic research community, and SNP chips are widely used by trading companies that offer genetic testing directly to consumers.
SNP chips are fantastic at detecting common genetic variants, however we must acknowledge that tests that perform well in one scenario are not necessarily applicable to others. We have confirmed that SNP chips are extremely weak in detecting very rare disease-causing genetic variants, often yielding false-positive results that can have a profound clinical impact. “These false results were used to designate invasive medical procedures that were unnecessary and unjustifiable.”
Caroline Wright, Senior Study Author and Professor of Genomic Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Exeter
The team compared data from SNP chips with data from the most reliable next-generation sequencing tool at 49,908 UK Biobank participants, and an additional 21 people who shared the results of their consumer genetic tests through the Genome Project. Personal.
The study concluded that SNP chips performed exceptionally well in detecting common genetic variants. However, the rarer the change, the less reliable the results became.
In very rare variants, present in less than 1 in 100,000 individuals, typical of those causing rare genetic diseases, 84 per cent were false positives in the UK Biobank. In data from commercial clients, 20 out of 21 individuals analyzed had at least one rare positive variant causing false disease that was genotyped incorrectly.
Dr. Leigh Jackson, Lecturer in Genomic Medicine at the University of Exeter and co-author of the paper, said: “The number of false positives in rare genetic variants produced from SNP chips was shockingly high. To be clear: a very rare , The causative variant of the disease detected using an SNP chip is more likely to be wrong than right.Although some consumer genomics companies perform rankings to validate significant results before releasing them to consumers, most consumers also download their “raw” SNP data for secondary analysis, and this raw data still contains these inaccurate results.The implications of our findings are very simple: SNP chips perform poorly for detecting many variants rare genetic and results should never be used to direct a patient’s medical care unless proven “.
Weedon, MN, ETC.. (2021) Use of SNP chips to detect rare pathogenic variants: retrospective, population-based diagnostic evaluation. BMJ. doi.org/10.1136/bmj.n214.