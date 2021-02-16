This is why some Covid-19 numbers continue to improve. (Suggestion: There are no widespread vaccinations)

Congratulations to all those who have doubled in wearing masks and social distancing. Health experts say your efforts are paying off.

But with only 4% of the US population fully vaccinated, experts say Americans should continue security measures in full force to prevent highly adhesive variants by disrupting all progress.

The researchers reported Sunday that they identified seven troubling new variants of the coronavirus circulating in the U.S., according to Dr. Wilbur Chen, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

“We certainly want to maintain the full effectiveness of these vaccines by preventing more viruses, but again, these vaccines are effective and they continue to be useful,” said Chen, who is a member of the American Centers for Disease Control Disease Prevention on Immunization Practices, he said.

United States destroyed its data on new daily infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in early January after rallies and widespread holiday trips.

Since then, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped. Doctors say there are several reasons why:

“One, we came from a really high number from the holidays,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health.

“Secondly, there is good enough evidence that people are doing a better job of social distancing and masking,” he said.

“Third, I think in many communities, we have had so many infections that you have a level of immunity in the population. Not herd immunity, but sufficient immunity of the population that is causing the virus to slow down. ”

The United States is still months away from vaccinating most Americans. About 14 million Americans have been fully vaccinated both doses of their Covid-19 vaccines. This is only about 4% of the amount The American population. And it should weeks for vaccinations to start completely.

But more than 11% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. And this could easily contribute to reducing hospitalizations at Covid-19, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital.

“The doses that are there kryesisht are mostly first doses and that will provide incomplete immunity, short-lived immunity,” Offit said. “You need that second dose.”

In the meantime, increased camouflage – and the wider acceptance of wearing masks – has pushed Covid-19 numbers down, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

“This is probably a consequence of a much better uniformly distributed message about camouflage in the United States,” he told CNN on Monday. “More people than ever before in this pandemic have masks.”

Where the US now stands

The seven-day average of new daily cases is now 90,416 – down from a peak of about 250,000 in early January, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, 67,023 people had been hospitalized with Covid-19 – about half the record high of 132,447 set on Jan. 6, according to COVID Tracking Project.

But Covid-19 deaths are still painfully high. More than 42,500 Americans have died from Covid-19 in the last two weeks alone. This is an average of more than 3,000 lives lost every day.

AND disturbing variants continue to spread, threatening another increase.

“We’ve had three waves. Whether we have a fourth increase or not is up to us,” said former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden.

“And the stocks could not have been higher – not only in the number of people who could die in the fourth wave, but also in the risk that even more dangerous variants would emerge if there was more uncontrolled spread.”

That is why health experts say state leaders should not ease restrictions such as mask mandates now

“Encouragingly encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they are coming from an extremely high place,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“If we want to get our kids back to school, and I believe we all do, it all depends on how widespread the community is there,” she said.

“We must all take responsibility to reduce the spread of community, including wearing masks, so that we can bring back our children and our society.”

Variants in the US include interior types

More than 1,100 cases of multi-adhesive variant B.1.1.7, spotted for the first time in the UK, have been reported in 39 US states, according to the CDC. About a third of the cases were reported in Florida.

Disturbing type B.1.351, first discovered in South Africa, found in 17 U.S. cases This strain is troubling because some vaccines may be somewhat less effective against it.

Now, researchers have identified a group of disturbing mutations in American samples that also make the virus more transmissible.

These mutations all affect the same extension of the spike protein – the extension similar to the virus used to enter the cells it infects, the researchers wrote in a pre-printed report which has not yet been reviewed by colleagues.

But so far, these mutations seem to be “Relatively rare” said one of the researchers.

There is also an important lesson from the recent global drop of new Covid-19 cases.

In the past five weeks, “reported weekly cases (have) dropped by almost half,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.

“It shows that simple public health measures work – even in the presence of variants,” he said.

“What matters now is how we respond to this trend. The fire has not been extinguished, but we have reduced its size. ”

States still struggle with the supply of vaccines

Public health experts say the U.S. is now in a race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before coronavirus strains continue to spread and mutate further.

But supply shortages persist.

In Washington state, officials said First dose appointments will be “extremely limited” this week as the state will focus on administering second doses.

“We are closely monitoring the distribution of doses and making adjustments as needed,” said Health Secretary Umair A. Shah.

“While the limited availability of first doses will be challenging this coming week, focusing on second doses will help pave the way for an improved and more sustainable distribution of vaccines in the coming weeks.”

In San Francisco, officials said the high-volume vaccination site would be closed for a week and reopened “once supply is sufficient to resume operations.”

A second high-volume site expects to resume vaccinations on Friday – but only for second doses. A third site of high-volume vaccines is set to launch this week, but “with appointments available far less than full capacity,” officials said in a press release Sunday.

“The city has the capacity to administer more than 10,000 vaccines a day but lacks a supply of vaccines,” they added.

Some from Los Angeles’ Covid-19 vaccination sites were forced to close temporarily due to lack of vaccine doses.

The state of Washington and California are far from alone in their battles. Officials have said supply is likely to remain a challenge for a while, and experts say the vaccines will not be widely available to the American public until late spring or summer.

“By the end of the summer, we will have enough vaccine in order to vaccinate the entire U.S. population that is appropriate,” Walensky, CDC director, told Fox News on Sunday.

Debates over teacher vaccinations and reopening of schools

About 89% of children in the U.S. live in a county that is considered a red zone with high levels of Covid-19 transmission under new CDC opening guidelines released by the CDC on Friday, according to a CNN analysis of the federal data.

Red communities, or “high broadcast”, are defined by the CDC as counties where there were at least 100 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of at least 10% over the past seven days.

Emergency doctor Dr. Leana Wen said teacher vaccinations are essential to reopening schools – an attitude that varies from The CDC school reopening instruction was issued last week.

The agency’s guidelines did not list vaccination as a “key” strategy for opening schools, focusing instead on measures such as masks and physical distancing. Vaccinations for staff and teachers are “an extra layer of protection,” Walensky said.

If schools in “high-broadcast” communities cannot “strictly implement all mitigation strategies,” the CDC says all extracurricular activities should be virtual. Plus, high schools and high schools should adhere to virtual learning in these red areas, and elementary schools should maximize physical distance through hybrid learning or reduced attendance.

On Sunday, Walensky told CNN that while vaccination for teachers is not a prerequisite for reopening schools, current CDC guidelines say those at highest risk should have virtual access.

“I’m a strong advocate for teachers who get their vaccines,” Walensky said. “But we do not believe it is a prerequisite for the opening of schools.”

Wen, however, called the teachers’ vaccines “essential.”

“If we want students to be in school to teach in person, the least we can do is protect the health and well-being of our teachers,” Wen said.

She said teacher vaccinations are especially important because “in so many parts of the country, teachers are already being made to go back to school in narrow areas of poor ventilation, with many students who can not always disguise and practice physical distance “.