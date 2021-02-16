LAC India-China Case: So so you think you can tell

Both India and China are among the leading countries in the world in terms of comprehensive national power. (Photo source: AP)

By Major General Jagatbir Singh (Shit.)

So so you think you can say that are the introductory words of an iconic song from the legendary Pink Floyd band. The recent agreement on the withdrawal of troops from Pangong Tso North and South banks reached after ten months of tense tensions and nine Corps Commander-level talks with the Chinese have led to many opinions, including some justifying a clarification from Ministry of Defense.

Without encircling an inappropriate truth, the grim reality is that China is far more powerful than we are economically and militarily; with a higher growth rate. This asymmetry will only expand. If we want to focus on the social and economic development of our nation, we must find the time and resolve the issue of our Northern borders. This issue that has dominated geo politics around the world lately is something that can no longer remain on the border longer.

While many analysts talk about the benefit of expanding pressure in a horizontal way, being part of QUAD, establishing closer ties with the US and exploiting the maritime field; as a nation the unglazed fact is that in terms of continental battle space we fight alone. In addition, especially in the 14 Corps Sector we have to face two opponents simultaneously on some of the most inhospitable terrains in the world, including the Siachen top battlefield.

The other issue that is being repeatedly noted is the experience and ability of our troops in mountain warfare and the ability of the Armys to support them at these extreme heights, where occasionally due to the sparse atmosphere breathing is also an issue. Whereas we should undoubtedly be proud of our abilities and of the manner in which the Indian soldier carries and executes the burden of responsibilities on his shoulders, never complaining and never ready for the ultimate sacrifice; most people are not aware of the nuances and how to maintain an IB (International Border), LoC (Line of Control), AGPL (Current Position Line) and LAC (Current Line of Control) all that exist in this sector. The holding dynamics of each vary and their consequences are fully understood by the troops on the ground and the commanders in charge.

The last thing on the military commanders’ agenda is to turn the LAC into an LMC. The extent of the first is much longer than the second and as they say mountains eat bodies, so you are seeing a much greater commitment towards placements which then need food. Further, inductions and de-inductions due to the rotation of the bodies will require an even greater amount of infrastructure development. Although it is clear that such decisions will remain where criticism exists. Maintaining and consolidating forces is imperative.

While the talks were rightly led by the Army; these issues are thought out in detail. Moreover, earthly realities are extremely familiar. Finger 4 and Finger 8, may be part of the lexicon today, but our troops have occupied these areas for decades and Dan Singh Thapa Post and Sirijap have been occupied by Indian and Chinese troops since 1962.

Both India and China are among the leading countries in the world in terms of comprehensive national power. Both countries are nuclear states and our armies are engaged in a tense blockade within the direct range of gunfire. It is a matter of maturity and great restraint on both sides not to leave this spiral out of control and get involved in talks to reach an understanding.

While the talks may have been protracted and sometimes felt that there was no progress at first; the simple fact that there was no division was an achievement, therefore the criticisms made about the withdrawal seem to be unjustifiable or perhaps this is due to a lack of political-military understanding or understanding.

The focus now should be on looking to the future. Semantics matters little; so whether the status quo ante is restored or whether both sides have agreed to return to their positions before May 2020 and not patrol the area between Fingers 4 & 8 should not be seen in terms of victory or loss and the surrender of national territory .

While escalation is always an option for which forces are prepared, equipped and trained; detachment and de-escalation are welcome. This is a positive step that must be embraced and we must trust those responsible who were part of these lengthy negotiations. Disconnection is not like a switch that can be turned off and on to stop an action. Numerous steps constitute its implementation; the locations to be vacated, the time, the amount of troops to be removed from the rear areas, the structures to be dismantled and removed and the steps to prevent any incidents are among the issues. Therefore, it needs to be phased in and coordinated. There is also a monitoring and verification mechanism which has been elaborated.

To move forward, we must erase an existing deficit of trust; in the recent past we have set foot in Doklam and now Lindakh Ladakh, earlier we had set up in Nathu La and Somdrung Chu. While what is well documented is the role of the troops in contact, however during and after any such confrontation there are resettlements that occur including the raising of both infantry and mechanized reserves and additional firepower and other assets. Reorientation, reassignment of priorities, re-calibration, re-balancing is done when you face such situations. This time in time from existing sources and later from additional upgrades which require considerable time and are at a great cost to the file. Attention from Pakistan has now shifted. As a nation we need to be aware of these realities.

The Kailash range is another area that has been in focus. Undoubtedly we were in a position of strength, this occupation turned the table and the withdrawal is being seen by some as a huge concession on our part almost similar to giving up our snow card. This area is on our side of the LAC, we have not violated in any way but we were not in the occupation of these heights before April 2020. While access to talks has been to resolve the sector of the issue wisely, there are a number of thoughts about handing over the tactical advantage while dominating the PLA Camp in Sumdo and having the advantage of monitoring every move from Spangur Gap towards Chushul. However, while we can retreat, the ability to monitor this area and position troops in close proximity to deter any model from our opponent remains. We will have to stay vigilant and agile. Further, this decision may be one of the main reasons that led to the withdrawal agreement from China.

The bravery of the Indian soldier is unparalleled. At the same time their ability to act in difficult conditions both in terms of weather and terrain with unwavering determination while ensuring the territorial integrity of the nation is indisputable. It is this determination which has supported the Army-led talks and the mechanism now established for the North and South banks of the Pangong Tso should further the agenda to discuss other points of friction along the LAC namely; Depsang, Galwan, Gogra and Hot Springs.

This is a historic opportunity to resolve contentious issues related to the inherited issue of our borders with China. The various lines of claims are well known in this sector until the conquest of Tibet by China, the three lines being the Johnson Line (1865), the Johnson-Ardagh Line (1897) and the McCartney MacDonald Line (1899). After that, it was the 1959 demand line proposed by Chou En-Lai, the discussions that took place in 1960, the 1962 line where the Chinese arrived and then withdrew unilaterally, or the LAC as it existed in 1993. There is no doubt that there are perception perceptions regarding LAC. As General Rakesh Sharma, a former Corps Commander, recently stated in a conversation that the LAC as a concept changes in the minds of the Chinese themselves and General Pannu, also a former Corps Commander said he historically defends an undefined border line .

The fact is that today President Xi holds power and is the main one; Prime Minister Modi has both authority and majority and the Services have demonstrated that they have the determination and ability to mobilize and support troops at these heights; therefore with a strong existing leadership in both countries it is imperative that this issue of unresolved borders be resolved. Existing protocols that have been weakened also need to be reviewed and strengthened. Initially, we can focus on East Ladakh and then, an agreement must be reached on the McMahon line. The subsequent delineation and definition of the LAC will be a fitting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our brave hearts. We must work towards resolving the conflict and this final situation.

A key issue as a nation should be the clarity we have in China and the confidence in dealing with them. However there are various contentious issues that need to be resolved. Are we as a nation focused in the wrong direction?

We must also understand that the dynamics of different regions within Eastern Ladakh differ. So the pattern of what was achieved during the occupation of the Kailash Range in terms of troops and time will change from Depsang Plains. Similarly, the options in Galwan are different from those on the north coast of Pangong Tso.

What has been clearly demonstrated is that as a nation we are not seeking conflict, while at the same time we have the ability and determination to stand up for our territorial integrity and sovereignty. Avoiding war is our strategy which has been achieved with our professionalism, deployment, prevention and actions of our front line troops.

The message has also been conveyed that LAC violations will affect diplomatic and economic relations. The goal is peace and tranquility on our borders. However, to achieve this we must continue to develop our infrastructure, increase our ISR capability for adequate response and increase the capabilities of our Armed Forces, we have no option to delay the modernization cycle. Since looking back is easier than just predicting it can point to heaven from hell, but all indicators point to the former.

(The author is an Indian Army Veteran. The views expressed are personal and do not necessarily reflect the official position or policies of Financial Express Online.)