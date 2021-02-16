International
Johnson of the UK sees the ‘cautious but irreversible’ way out of the stalemate – National
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he would plan a cautious but irreversible path from the COVID-19 blockade this week after vaccinating 15 million vulnerable people.
With nearly a quarter of the UK population already inoculated with a first dose of a COVID vaccine in just over two months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the closed economy.
“We have to be very cautious and what we want to see is careful but irreversible progress,” Johnson told reporters. “If we can, we will set the dates.”
Read more:
UK administers at least 1 dose of 15M coronavirus vaccine, meeting country target
“If due to the degree of infection, we have to push something a little to the right – delay it a bit – we will not hesitate to do it.”
Johnson, due to road closure from the blockade on Feb. 22, said infection levels were still high and many people were still dying.
Asked if he would ensure the schools reopen on March 8, Johnson said he would do everything he could to secure it.
If many people become infected, there would be a higher risk of mutation in the virus and a higher risk of spreading it to older and more vulnerable groups, he said.
Coronavirus: UK trial to test combination of Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines in 2-shot mode
The largest and fastest spread of global vaccines in history is seen as the best chance to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 2.4 million people, plunged the global economy into its worst peacetime decline since from the Great Depression and spent normal lives for billions.
Trends
Episode 9: Too little, too late
Canada prepares for the largest shipment of Pfizer vaccines to date
The United Kingdom has the fifth worst official death toll in the world – currently 117,166 – after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.
Vaccine PASSPORTS?
Britain has vaccinated 15.062 million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest per capita distribution of any major country. Hancock said he expected vaccine supplies to increase as production accelerated.
An influential group of lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party is calling for an end to the blockade as soon as the nine most vulnerable groups are vaccinated. They do not want more rules beyond May 1st.
Read more:
UK administers at least 1 dose of 15M coronavirus vaccine, meeting country target
“We are all filled with grief for the people we have lost, the damage we have suffered, but we do not honor those we have loved and lost by destroying the rest of our lives,” said lawmaker Steve Baker. “We have to find a way to rebuild our society and our economy and our prospects, our livelihood.”
Britain is talking to other countries about issuing certificates to its citizens that show they have been vaccinated so they can travel abroad in the future to the countries that require them, Johnson said.
“It will be very mixed, by the way I think it will happen,” Johnson said, referring to such certifications. “What I do not think we will have in this country is, so to speak, a vaccination passport to let you go to the pub, or something like that.”
HOTEL QUARANTINE HAPEN
Also Monday, Britain’s newly established quarantine hotels received their first guests as the government tries to prevent new variants of the coronavirus from shifting its fast-moving vaccination tracks.
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says UK has confidence in vaccine contracts, supply when asked about Astrozeneca-EU dispute
Passengers arriving at London Heathrow Airport on Monday morning were escorted by security guards on buses that took them to nearby hotels.
Britain has given a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to almost a quarter of the population, but health officials are concerned that the vaccines may not work as well in some new strains of the virus, including one identified in Africa. South.
Under the new rules, people arriving in England from 33 high-risk countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door. In Scotland the rule applies to arrivals from any country. International travel has already been severely hampered by the pandemic, and Britons are currently barred from going on holiday abroad.
Critics say quarantine hotels are being set up too late, with the South African variant already circulating in the UK
– with files from the Associated Press and Global News
See link »
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]