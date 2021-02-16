Johnson of the UK sees the ‘cautious but irreversible’ way out of the stalemate – National

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he would plan a cautious but irreversible path from the COVID-19 blockade this week after vaccinating 15 million vulnerable people.

With nearly a quarter of the UK population already inoculated with a first dose of a COVID vaccine in just over two months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the closed economy.

“We have to be very cautious and what we want to see is careful but irreversible progress,” Johnson told reporters. “If we can, we will set the dates.”

Read more: UK administers at least 1 dose of 15M coronavirus vaccine, meeting country target

“If due to the degree of infection, we have to push something a little to the right – delay it a bit – we will not hesitate to do it.”

The story goes down the ad

Johnson, due to road closure from the blockade on Feb. 22, said infection levels were still high and many people were still dying.

Asked if he would ensure the schools reopen on March 8, Johnson said he would do everything he could to secure it.

If many people become infected, there would be a higher risk of mutation in the virus and a higher risk of spreading it to older and more vulnerable groups, he said.











2:44 Coronavirus: UK trial to test combination of Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines in 2-shot mode





Coronavirus: UK trial to test combination of Pfizer, AstraZeneca 2-shot vaccines February 4, 2021



The largest and fastest spread of global vaccines in history is seen as the best chance to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 2.4 million people, plunged the global economy into its worst peacetime decline since from the Great Depression and spent normal lives for billions.

Trends Episode 9: Too little, too late

Canada prepares for the largest shipment of Pfizer vaccines to date

The United Kingdom has the fifth worst official death toll in the world – currently 117,166 – after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.

The story goes down the ad

Vaccine PASSPORTS?

Britain has vaccinated 15.062 million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest per capita distribution of any major country. Hancock said he expected vaccine supplies to increase as production accelerated.

An influential group of lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party is calling for an end to the blockade as soon as the nine most vulnerable groups are vaccinated. They do not want more rules beyond May 1st.

Read more: UK administers at least 1 dose of 15M coronavirus vaccine, meeting country target

“We are all filled with grief for the people we have lost, the damage we have suffered, but we do not honor those we have loved and lost by destroying the rest of our lives,” said lawmaker Steve Baker. “We have to find a way to rebuild our society and our economy and our prospects, our livelihood.”

Britain is talking to other countries about issuing certificates to its citizens that show they have been vaccinated so they can travel abroad in the future to the countries that require them, Johnson said.

“It will be very mixed, by the way I think it will happen,” Johnson said, referring to such certifications. “What I do not think we will have in this country is, so to speak, a vaccination passport to let you go to the pub, or something like that.”

The story goes down the ad

HOTEL QUARANTINE HAPEN

Also Monday, Britain’s newly established quarantine hotels received their first guests as the government tries to prevent new variants of the coronavirus from shifting its fast-moving vaccination tracks.











1:52 Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says UK has confidence in vaccine contracts, supply when asked about Astrozeneca-EU dispute





Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says UK has confidence in vaccine contracts, supplies when asked about Astrozeneca-EU dispute 27 January 2021



Passengers arriving at London Heathrow Airport on Monday morning were escorted by security guards on buses that took them to nearby hotels.

Britain has given a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to almost a quarter of the population, but health officials are concerned that the vaccines may not work as well in some new strains of the virus, including one identified in Africa. South.

Under the new rules, people arriving in England from 33 high-risk countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door. In Scotland the rule applies to arrivals from any country. International travel has already been severely hampered by the pandemic, and Britons are currently barred from going on holiday abroad.

The story goes down the ad

Critics say quarantine hotels are being set up too late, with the South African variant already circulating in the UK

– with files from the Associated Press and Global News

See link »