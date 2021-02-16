Australian Parliament rapes allegations: Scott Morrison apologizes, promises investigation





Morrison promised an investigation into the alleged rape and culture within the country’s political capital, a day after the former staff member went to the media with her story.

Brittany Higgins alleges she was raped by a former colleague in the defense minister’s office after a work event in the evening in March 2019.

In an interview with the Australian show Network 10 “Project” on Monday, Higgins said she tried to go home, but the unnamed colleague insisted they go to the House of Parliament in a taxi to “get something” where she passed on a sofa.

She told “Project” that she woke up to find her colleague at the top of her “mid-rape”, and when she repeatedly asked him to stop, he did not. Higgins has not publicly identified her alleged rapist.

Higgins said she spoke to police in early April 2019 but decided not to make a formal complaint amid concerns about her career prospects. “It simply is not the right decision for me personally, especially in light of my demands on the job,” she wrote, according to Australia.com news.au. Police in Canberra confirmed to Reuters that they had spoken to a complainant in April 2019, but she chose not to file a formal complaint. After Higgins told senior staff at Reynolds’s office the alleged attack, she said in the interview that she was then asked to attend an office meeting where she said she was attacked. Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds told Parliament Monday that she did not know the content of the allegations when she called the meeting with her staff member and “if I had known, I would have conducted the meeting elsewhere.” Morrison on Tuesday apologized to Higgins and promised an investigation. The prime minister said the alleged perpetrator was fired “quickly” for security breaches by entering the House of Parliament on the night of the alleged rape. “That should not have happened and I apologize,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. “I want to make sure every young woman working in this country is as safe as possible.” According to Morrison, the Prime Minister’s Department and Cabinet official Stephanie Foster will investigate how complaints are handled in the workplace in Parliament. There will also be a special investigation into workplace culture. In a statement to CNN, Higgins said she had come forward “because I did not want what happened to me to happen to anyone else.” As she thanked Morrison for his pardon, Higgins said the Prime Minister’s announcement of an inquiry into the House of Parliament culture was “belated”. “My story, or the story of other surviving victims, should not have been broadcast on national television for the Prime Minister – or any member of parliament – to take action on sexual harassment, assault or harassment in the workplace,” he said. she in the statement. Higgins’s allegations are the latest in a string of allegations made by female members of the ruling Liberal Party, which have pressured Morrison to take steps to improve government culture in the workplace. Last year, a former Liberal Party staff member accused then-Immigration Minister Alan Tudge of misconduct, which he denies. In her statement, Higgins called on Parliament to establish an independent reporting mechanism through which complaints can be made confidentially. “Finally, everyone should feel safe to report sexual assault without fear of losing their job. These incidents should not play into the media for change to happen,” she said.

Additional reports from Reuters and Hilary Whiteman.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos