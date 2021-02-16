DESIGN DESIGN Our daily view of the world through design lenses. BY EDITORS February 16, 2021

5 World Trade Center by Kohn Pedersen Fox

…

Design Dispatch offers expertly written and essential news from the design world, designed by our dedicated team. Think of it as your design cheat sheet for the day delivered to your inbox before you drink your coffee.Register now. Do you have news that our readers should see? Submit it here. The final development in the reconstruction of the World Trade Center complex is approved. Last week, the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation (LMDC) and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey finally agreed on a plan for 5 World Trade Center, which replaces a Deutsche Bank building that was badly damaged in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and destroyed in 2011. The board voted to give the project to developers Brookfield Properties and Silverstein Properties, whose proposal covers a 1.56 million square feet , 900-foot tall tower designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox. Unlike the other buildings in the complex, which features mostly glass office towers, 5 The World Trade Center will bring more than 1,300 residential units (330 at permanent cost) to the neighborhood, along with offices, retail, and amenities. other public and will sit next to the new Greek Orthodox Church Santiago Calatravas St. Nicholas. With this project, LMDC will fulfill a central goal of its creation: to complete the reconstruction of the World Trade Center site, said Holly Leicht, chairwoman of LMDC, in a statement. This is the right cornerstone project for the campus, strengthening Lower Manhattan as a direct labor community and bringing much-needed affordable housing and a new neighborhood community structure. If everything goes according to schedule, construction of the 5 World Trade Center will begin in 2023. Damien Hirst will take over one of the Gagosians galleries in London as curator for one year./ a> Gagosian mega-gallery is giving Damien Hirst curator flames at her post office on Britannia Street, London, for a whole year. The artist who confuses the sharks will organize the gallery of the entire list, which will consist mainly of his work. The beginning of things is an exhibition of his paintings and sculptures Fact, as well as a large canvas depicting a butterfly, shelves replicas of cleaning products and a fire painting Notre-Dame 2019. We need to do things differently in a changed time, says Gagosian director Millicent Wilner Times Financial. It’s a definite take. Given the strict blocking measures currently in place in the UK, it remains unclear when the exhibition will open.

Flora Bar. Photo by Glen Allsop

…

New York’s appreciation Flora Bar in the former Met Breuer has closed the shutter forever. Joining a long list of restaurant closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, chef Ignacio Mattos announced shutdown his critically acclaimed Flora Bar in the former Met Breuer in New York, one of the most hit cities in terms of closing hospitality. There will be energy and creativity in the world of post-pandemic eating, of course, but it will come back in all sorts of different, unexpected forms, and my opinion is that it will go very well, before you taste a caviar omelette and a cocktail or two world at the end of an old town museum anytime soon, New York the magazine wrote in a tribute. Southampton owners are reportedly refusing to fill vacant showcase spaces with art. A recent program in Southampton, New York, requires owners of cheap storefronts to assemble installations by local artists. Although the new ordinance was hailed as one amazing way to activate and retrieve space when it has passed, few owners they are actually participating. Southampton Press reports that only three store owners are currently displaying art through the program, which is technically required and fined up to $ 2,500. While no owner has been fined as of this writing, a grace period for compliance expires this month.





<a href="https://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/ck.php?n=a816ea28&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a816ea28" border="0" alt=""/></a>



Macchu Picchu

…

The World Monuments Fund is protesting a new airport located near Machu Picchu. The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has asked the Peruvian government to give up the next phase of construction at the airport just outside the Andean town of Chinchero. Instead, the organization has sought to establish a heritage impact assessment (HIA) to prevent irreversible damage to historic Incan sites. At first, an HIA was prepared, which showed influences on Machu Picchu, but was ignored because it did not comply with UNESCO requirements, said in a statement Martha Zegarra, vice president of the WMFs branch in Peru. The South Korean construction company then hired a U.S.-based consultant to conduct the heritage assessment. However, the government has publicly stated that the HIA is not binding and that they will move forward with the removal of the land. As Bitcoin flies, Andrew Yang vows to make New York City a hub for cryptocurrencies. If Andrew Yang is elected mayor of New York City, rumors say that the devil makes cryptocurrency a official form of payment. Recently, bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time record after the oldest US bank claimed it would deal with digital token. On Thursday, after Yang saw BNY Mellon on Twitter that he would transfer and issue BTC to institutional clients, he claimed to make New York City a global supporter of digital currencies. As mayor of New York City world financial capital I would invest to make the city a hub for BTC and other cryptocurrencies, it recently posted on Twitter. LAs MOCA moves towards dual leadership by appointing Klaus Biesenbach as director. The Museum of Contemporary Art is effectively moving into a dual leadership model, with director Klaus Biesenbach taking on the role of artistic director and a still unnamed executive director who joined him to help oversee all aspects of the museum. This is a natural progression of the growth and success of MOCAs and we are excited about what the strong partnership between Klaus and the CEO will allow us to accomplish, says MOCA board chairwoman Maria Seferian. Klaus has made tremendous progress under his leadership, and this new structure allows us to further invest in his extraordinary artistic vision, his extraordinary fundraising results, and his creative and dynamic development of new initiatives for the museum.

A pool inspired by Vincent Van Goghs Starry Night

…

Today’s attractive distractions: Denise Scott Browns’s life is back to life comic manga. An art collector wins picture made by a teenager Kanye West. Ikea is offering in Swedish language lessons in child quarantine. Take a dip in a pool inspired by Van Goghs Bright night.