Prayers for compassion for the children of the ‘terrorist’ Kiwi detained in Turkey

The arrest of an alleged Isis terrorist with a New Zealand passport has sparked prayers of compassion for her children amid a major trans-Tasman effort.

Save the Children Australia says the actions of the Scott Morrison Government in removing citizenship have left women’s children even more vulnerable than they already were.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Islamic Women’s Council says the best place for the family would have been Australia, where her family ties lie.

The 26-year-old and her two young children were arrested by Turkish authorities near the Syrian border overnight on Tuesday. The woman, dubbed by ABC as Melbourne Suhayra Aden, was described as a wanted terrorist by Isis and a New Zealand citizen.

Ardern, speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, said the woman, a dual New Zealand and Australian national, had not lived in New Zealand since she was six years old.

But after she raised the status of woman with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia relinquished its responsibilities and acted in bad faith by unilaterally revoking women’s citizenship, she said.

As the diplomatic row rallied on Tuesday, the New Zealand Women’s Islamic Council issued a statement warning child welfare should not be lost in any transnational dispute over who is responsible for the family.

supplied / New Safak A video published by Yeni Safak, a daily newspaper in Turkey, reportedly shows a New Zealand woman and suspected Isis terrorist arrested near the Syrian border.

“Those children have been caught in this situation through no fault of their own,” the statement said.

As a normal part of the justice process, as would be the case for any other crime, the woman in this case must go through a process of rehabilitation and deradicalization to ensure that she is able to be a good parent for the children of saj.

The council cited the Government’s investment in a Multi-Agency Coordination and Intervention Program to fight extremism, announced in the wake of the Royal Commission report on the mosque attacks in Christchurch. The woman’s case showed the urgent need for such a program, his statement said.

Research shows that rehabilitation and deradicalization programs work best when there is support from the family and the wider community.

In this particular case, the woman in question has a family in Australia and it would be more effective to place her there after she has gone through the justice process in Turkey.

supplied / New Safak Turkey’s national defense ministry says three New Zealanders were captured trying to enter the country illegally from Syria.

Mat Tinkler, deputy chief executive of Save the Children, echoed the Council’s call to put children first.

They have already gone through hell, through no fault of their own.

We know there are families here in Australia willing to love and care for these young children.

The Australian Government should take responsibility for its citizens, not shirk responsibility to other countries.

Our actions as a nation have left these two young children even more vulnerable than they already were.

Ardern alluded to 501 criminal evictions in the clash of actions of the Australian Government.

“You can imagine my answer … New Zealand is, frankly, tired of asking Australia to export its problems. But now there are two children involved, and so we have to resolve this issue in the interest of those children in mind.

I just need to describe the situation for you to get an understanding of how wrong the decision was.

Ardern said she had warned Morrison she would speak out against Australia’s decision to revoke women’s citizenship and had done so again on Tuesday.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / Sende National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said New Zealand maintains a list of people who traveled to the Middle East to join Isis.

He has been warned about this constantly … My view in these cases was that bilaterally between New Zealand and Australia we needed to do these things.

I never believe that the right answer was just a race to strip people of their citizenship … They did not act in good faith.

She said the woman who lived in New Zealand until she was six years old has stayed in Australia, become a citizen and left Australia for Syria with an Australian passport.

“If the shoes were on the other foot, we would take responsibility. That would be the right thing to do. And I urge Australia to do the same.

She said she would ask officials for a “welfare check” on the children.

stuff How Kiwi nurse Louisa Akavi was held captive by the Islamic State since 2013 and why New Zealand did not learn about her condition sooner.

We will seek to find a solution in a proper way, taking into account the involvement of children. I can not put a time frame around it. I can not necessarily tell you at this stage what the result will be.

Morrison, at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, said it was his duty to defend Australia’s interests.

This is my job. And it is my job as Australian Prime Minister to put Australia ‘s national security interests first. I think all Australians would agree with that.

He said Australia had legislation that automatically revoked the citizenship of a dual national who was involved in terrorist activities.

I understand that the New Zealand Government has some issues with this. And I understand that and me and the Prime Minister are scheduled to talk later today. We talk quite often.

There is still much more unknown about this case and where it is located and where it can go further. And so, I think that will also be a topic for discussion, Morrison said.

But Australia’s interest here is that we do not want to see terrorists fighting terrorist organizations enjoying the privileges of citizenship.