New York expands its lead over London as a financial hub





Globe Newswire The global market of artificial cornea and corneal implant is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2026 from USD 418 million in 2021, to a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026 Market growth is driven mainly by the growth of the geriatric population and the widespread spread of eye diseases are the main drivers of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market. The growing prevalence of eye disorders and government initiatives to control vision impairment are further driving market growth. New York, 16 February 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market by Type, Transplant Type, Disease Indication, End Users – Global Forecast by 2026” – https : //www.reportlinker.com/p06025261/? utm_source = GNW However, the high cost of ophthalmic equipment and surgical procedures is expected to curb the growth of this market during the forecast period. The human cornea segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.On the basis of type, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into human cornea and artificial cornea. By 2020, the human cornea segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market. Much of this segment can be attributed to increased awareness of rega corneal and eye tissue transplantation, especially in developing economies. The penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020. Based on the type of transplant, the corneal and artificial corneal implant market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty and other transplants (including anterior lamellar keratoplasty (ALK) and keratoprosthesis). By 2020, the penetrating segment of keratoplasty occupied the largest market share of artificial cornea and corneal implants. Much of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of people suffering from eye disorders such as infectious keratitis and eyeball damage. North America accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market by 2020. Geographically, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Pacific Asia, Latin America ca, and the East Middle and Africa. By 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market for artificial corneas and corneal implants. The market is well established in North America, with the US dominating the market in this region. Much of North America is attributed primarily to well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of sophisticated healthcare technologies, higher budget among end-users of ophthalmic equipment, and a large number of corneal implant manufacturers in the region. By Company: Level 1: 40%, Level 2: 35% and Level 3: 25% By definition: Level C executives: 25%, Directors: 55% and others: 20% By Region: North America: 40% , Europe: 25%, APAC: 20%, LATAM: 10% and MEA: 5% Some of the key players in the corneal and corneal implant market are AJL Ophthalmic (Spain), CorneaGen Inc. (SH.BA), Addition Technology, Inc. (USA), LinkoCare Life Sciences AB (Sweden), Presbia plc (Ireland), Mediphacos (Brazil), Aurolab (India), Kornea Biosciences (USA), DIOPTEX GmbH (Austria), EyeYon Medical (Israel), Massachusetts Eye and Ear (US), Florida Lions Eye Bank (US), SightLife (US), Vision Advancement Network (US), San Diego Eye Bank (US), LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI, India), New Mexico Lions Eye Bank (NMLEB, SH.BA), San Antonio Eye Bank (SH.BA), Kansas Eye Bank & Cornea Research Center (SH.BA), Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank ( USA), Netherlands Institute for Innovative Ocular Surgery (NIIOS, Netherlands), CTS Eye Bank (UK)), The East Anglian Eye Bank (MB), Kensington Health (Ca nada), and Beijing Tongren Eye Bank (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the artificial corneal and corneal implant market, along with their company profiles, latest developments and key market strategies. Research coverage: The market study covers the artificial corneal market and corneal implant across different segments. It aims to assess the size of the market and the growth potential of this market in different segments according to type, type of transplant, disease indicators, end users and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations about their product and business offerings, recent developments and key market strategies. Key benefits of purchasing the report: The report will assist market leaders / new entrants to this market and provide information about the closest approximations of the artificial cornea market and corneal implants and their segments. This report will help stakeholders anticipate the competitive landscape, gain knowledge to better position their businesses, and plan appropriate market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand market impulse and provide information on key market leaders, constraints, opportunities and challenges. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025261/?utm_source=GNWReport ReportlinkerReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data in order to get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place .__________________________ CONTACT: Clare: [email protected] USA: (339) – 368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368 -6001

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos