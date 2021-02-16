MDL Delivers Scorpio 3rd Class Submarine to Indian Navy





Indian shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) delivered “Karanj”, the third Scorpene-class submarine in the Indian Navy. February 16, 2021

The submarine is expected to be commissioned with the Indian Navy in the coming weeks. Karanj was launched by MDL in 31 January 2018. Six Scorpene class submarines were commissioned from India in 2005 as part of the Project 75 program. They were built locally by the shipyard Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai, with the help of Naval Group, the designer of these submarines. Two submarines, Calvary AND Khanderi, have already been commissioned at the Indian Navy. Fourth class submarine, cruise, are conducting marine tests while building the sixth and final submarine, Vagsheer, is ongoing. About conventional submarine programs of India “Vagir” is the fifth Scorpio class submarine for the Indian Navy. India Marine Group Photo. According to official documents, the Indian Navy has two conventional submarine programs underway, with a third on the way. Phase I P-75 Six Scorpene-class submarines (P-75) will be built at Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai. Two project submarines respectively INS Calvary and Khanderi were commissioned respectively in December 2017 and September 2019. Equilibrium submarines are likely to be induced every nine months. The last submarine is likely to be delivered in June 2022. Phase I P-75 (I) Six submarines will be built under P-75 (I) under the Strategic Partnership model announced by the Defense Procurement Council (DAC) on 31 May 2017. AoN on the issue was awarded by the DAC on 27 February 2019. An empowered multidisciplinary project The Committee (EPC) was constituted by the MoD on 15 February 2019 to guide the project from the issuance of the EoI to the Conclusion of the Contract. The Request for Expressions of Interest (REoI) for the shortlist of SPs and Manufacturers of Foreign, Original Equipment (OEMs) was issued on 20 June 2019 and 02 July 2019, respectively. The response of the SPs was received on 11 September 2019. Response of foreign OEMs was received on 24 September 2019. Request for Proposal (RFP) for the case will be issued in the middle of 2020. Submarine induction would be between 2027-2032. Phase II Twelve submarines of an indigenous model are expected to be built in India at this stage with the experience gained and technology absorbed from the construction of submarines under Phase I. About the Scorpne submarine Scorpne is the conventional submarine created by the Naval Group for the export market. It demonstrates the ability of both marine groups to deliver the best in class submarines and to carry out successful technology transfers. Today 14 Scorpne submarines are in service or under construction, for the Chilean Navy (2 units), the Malaysian Fleet (2 units), the Indian Navy (6 units) and the Brazilian Navy (4 units). The Scorpne design is tailored to suit the specific requirements of each navy. Thus, the Brazilian Scorpio is slightly taller to carry a larger crew, almost double the patrol range, and be able to cover greater distances. Scorpio is ideal for operational action and effectiveness. Strong and stable, its an oceanic submarine also designed for shallow water operations. For many purposes, it fulfills the entire field of missions such as anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, special operations, laying offensive mines and gathering intelligence. By integrating improvements from the French fast attack submarine Barracuda-Class, the Scorpne has better capabilities. P75-class Calvary by numbers One of the tasks of Naval Group India Private Limited is to provide, train and qualify local industrial companies involved in the production and maintenance of P75 vessels. Marine Group Length:

67.56 m

+10 m with the next AIP outlet Autonomy:

-Up to 52 days displacement:

Area: 1615 tons

Submerged: 1775 tons Crew:

-Up to 44 men

-High level of automation allowing the crew to be limited to 25, without counting

Ability to hold and operate commandos Guns:

Tube -6 x 533 mm

-Up to 18 heavy weapons.

-SM-39 Exocet anti-ship missile (MBDA)

Heavy Torpedo -SUT 266 Legacy (Electronic Atlas)

-Minat

