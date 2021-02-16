International
Farmers protest: India tries to dispel suspicions among British lawmakers
India on Tuesday tried to dispel suspicions among British lawmakers about the farmers ‘protest and the governments’ willingness to address all concerns, even though it claimed foreign interests were trying to fuel agitation through misinformation.
The views of Indian governments were reflected in an open letter issued by the Indian High Commission in London to British MP Claudia Webbe, who has consistently raised the issue of farmer protest from New Delhi to the UK Parliament and abroad. Webbe is an MP from Leicester East, who has one of the highest percentages of people of Indian descent.
The Indian Mission said information about the farmers’ protest was being shared with Webbe to dispel any doubts about the reform objectives, the ability of those with reservations to protest peacefully and the Government of India’s readiness to address all concerns in a more acceptable way to protesting farmers’ unions.
Efforts continue – but the Government of India is more than aware of foreign interest efforts to incite protests through misinformation and inflammatory allegations that are not helpful in advancing dialogue between protesters and the Government or addressing issues through democratic processes that people traditionally are relying on it, the open letter added.
Webbe and Labor MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi have been at the forefront of UK MPs who have raised the farmers’ protest. Over the past two days, Webbe wrote on Twitter in support of the protesting farmers and Disha Ravi, the 21-year-old activist arrested for a package of tools used to organize the protests.
The Indian mission letter stated that Webbe, as a representative of British citizens of Leicester East, including many connected to India through family and business ties, would have been more welcome to convey any concerns to the community she represents at the high commission in London.
We would be able to provide comprehensive and detailed clarifications to allay your constituents’ concerns about the recent Indian farm laws against which a small portion of India’s agricultural community has protested, it says. on paper, the position taken by the ministry of foreign affairs in response to the protest of farmers rising from other countries.
The Indian Mission said the reforms, aimed at protecting and empowering farmers in India, were based on contributions from experts and recommendations from committees that have analyzed the specific challenges of the agricultural sector in India over the past 20 years.
He added that farm laws were discussed and debated in Parliament and their benefits have started to reach more than 100 million small farmers immediately.
11 rounds of talks were held with the part of farmers who have reserves. Although the Government of India has suggested numerous ways to address their concerns, including delaying the implementation of the Acts or amending them, these options have been briefly rejected by them, the letter said.
The Indian High Commission also said that the farmers who took part in the protests were treated with maximum respect and restraint by the government and security forces more than could have been the case in similar situations in other parts of the world.
The letter also provided a detailed summary of the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting since late November last year.
She said that while blocking Covid-19, there was an urgent need to allow free direct trading outside the mandate in order not only to facilitate farmers in selling their produce nearby [the] the gate of the farm at rewarding prices, but also unravels the mandate, and that the suppression of demand and logistics and the disruption of the supply chain only highlighted the need to liberalize the ecosystem.
Faced with pressure from British MPs, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had raised the farmers’ protest with his Indian counterpart during a visit to New Delhi in December.
