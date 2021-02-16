OmniMax International, LLC Announces CEO Transition | tidings





ATLANTA, February 15, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – OmniMax International, LLC (“OmniMax” or “Company”) announced today that John C. Wayne has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wayne succeeds Richard C. Brown, who announced last October that he would step down from the company after his successor was named. Mr. Wayne is an experienced senior leader in the construction products industry, having spent more than 30 years with Armstrong World Industries and Ply Gem Industries, where his most recent role was Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Operations. Earlier in his career at Armstrong World Industries, he held positions with progressive responsibilities, including as Vice President of Sales for the flooring business in North America. His expertise and relationship with the industry closely aligns with our company’s long-term strategy to develop and deliver innovative, industry-leading products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Matthew Espe, Chairman, OmniMax Board of Directors, said, “John is the right person to lead OmniMax in the future, given his in-depth experience in the construction products industry and his track record of delivering growth and profitability in highly competitive markets.He has strong customer relationships and has successfully delivered industry-leading results by fostering aggressive organic growth, customer-focused innovation and strategic purchasing.I believe John is well positioned to accelerate transformation and growth OmniMax, and I look forward to working closely with him and the entire leadership team to ensure OmniMax’s future success.Finally, I want to thank Rick Brown for his leadership of the company over the past six years, and during the transition period since our acquisition of OmniMax last October. We wish him well in his future endeavors. “ “I am honored to be named the next CEO of OmniMax International,” said Mr Wayne. “This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with the entire OmniMax team and our valued customers to build on the solid foundation already established.” About OmniMax International OmniMax is the leading national manufacturer of residential building products and one of the leading suppliers of outdoor residential products, recreational vehicles and other end-of-year construction markets with sales approaching approximately 2020 $ 700 million. As America’s market leader in the residential roof drainage market, OmniMax has unbeatable scales, leading brands like Amerimax and Berger, and long-standing relationships with major home center sellers and distributors of construction products. The Company’s high-growth outdoor living business is a manufacturer of outdoor shades and outdoor structures through brands such as Equinox, Alumawood and Knotwood. The OmniMax commercial segment supplies custom metal roofs, wall panels and architectural products for large custom work under the Fabral and CopperCraft brands. The company is also one of the leading suppliers in the recreational vehicle industry, which is taking advantage of strong outdoor recreation and lifestyle trends. Learn more at omnimax.com. About SVPGlobal SVPGlobal is a global investment firm with approx $ 10 billion in assets under management. The firm, founded by Viktor Khosla in 2001, has 121 employees, including 49 investment professionals, at its headquarters in Greenwich (CT), London AND Tokyo. Learn more at http://www.svpglobal.com. Media contact Jay Lee, OmniMax International, +1 864-386-2652, [email protected] BURIMI OmniMax International

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos