OmniMax International, LLC Announces CEO Transition | tidings

ATLANTA, February 15, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – OmniMax International, LLC (“OmniMax” or “Company”) announced today that John C. Wayne has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wayne succeeds Richard C. Brown, who announced last October that he would step down from the company after his successor was named.
Mr. Wayne is an experienced senior leader in the construction products industry, having spent more than 30 years with Armstrong World Industries and Ply Gem Industries, where his most recent role was Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Operations. Earlier in his career at Armstrong World Industries, he held positions with progressive responsibilities, including as Vice President of Sales for the flooring business in North America. His expertise and relationship with the industry closely aligns with our company’s long-term strategy to develop and deliver innovative, industry-leading products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.
Matthew Espe, Chairman, OmniMax Board of Directors, said, “John is the right person to lead OmniMax in the future, given his in-depth experience in the construction products industry and his track record of delivering growth and profitability in highly competitive markets.He has strong customer relationships and has successfully delivered industry-leading results by fostering aggressive organic growth, customer-focused innovation and strategic purchasing.I believe John is well positioned to accelerate transformation and growth OmniMax, and I look forward to working closely with him and the entire leadership team to ensure OmniMax’s future success.Finally, I want to thank Rick Brown for his leadership of the company over the past six years, and during the transition period since our acquisition of OmniMax last October. We wish him well in his future endeavors. “
“I am honored to be named the next CEO of OmniMax International,” said Mr Wayne. “This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with the entire OmniMax team and our valued customers to build on the solid foundation already established.”
About OmniMax International
OmniMax is the leading national manufacturer of residential building products and one of the leading suppliers of outdoor residential products, recreational vehicles and other end-of-year construction markets with sales approaching approximately 2020 $ 700 million. As America’s market leader in the residential roof drainage market, OmniMax has unbeatable scales, leading brands like Amerimax and Berger, and long-standing relationships with major home center sellers and distributors of construction products. The Company’s high-growth outdoor living business is a manufacturer of outdoor shades and outdoor structures through brands such as Equinox, Alumawood and Knotwood. The OmniMax commercial segment supplies custom metal roofs, wall panels and architectural products for large custom work under the Fabral and CopperCraft brands. The company is also one of the leading suppliers in the recreational vehicle industry, which is taking advantage of strong outdoor recreation and lifestyle trends. Learn more at omnimax.com.
About SVPGlobal
SVPGlobal is a global investment firm with approx $ 10 billion in assets under management. The firm, founded by Viktor Khosla in 2001, has 121 employees, including 49 investment professionals, at its headquarters in Greenwich (CT), London AND Tokyo. Learn more at http://www.svpglobal.com.
