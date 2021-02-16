Ayodhya Ram Lalla drones stylist Khadi silk dress in Vasant Panchami- New Indian Express





Express News Service LUCKNOW: The good case of Vasant Panchami witnessed Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan and Lord Hanuman wearing stylist Khadi silk ‘Angvastram’ in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Designed by renowned fashion stylist Manish Tripathi in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Khadi and the Gramodyog department, the clothes were first shown at UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening. Tripathi, who hails from Ambedkar Nagar, a district close to Ayodhya, had recently made headlines for designing the largest mask made by Khadi during the pandemic, and he has been promoting the Khadi industry recently. Tripathi had designed Angvastram for deities in six different colors. On Tuesday, Lord Ram was seen in yellow color rightly describing the color of ‘Vasant Panchami’. Following the approval of CM Adityanath, the stylist handed over these dresses to the management of Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya. Tripathi told media people that the idea of ​​designing khadi clothing hit him while he was recently in Ayodhya. He held talks with the Chief Secretary (Khadi), Navneet Sehgal who agreed to provide the best Khadi silk in all colors for the deities. “Khadi is the only ethical garment in the world. I had created these dresses for Lord Ram after a detailed study, ”Tripathi said, adding that he had gone to Ayodhya to do idol measurements and colors chosen according to Hindu traditions. To add extra splendor to Khadi Silk’s outfit, the designer used pure silver paper as he wanted to design the international standard attractive dress for Lord Ram. “Once Lord Ram Lalla adorned himself with these Khadi silk dresses, I would appreciate it if temples across the country use Angavastram Khadi silk for all the deities. “This will not only promote Khadi, but will provide employment for thousands,” the model continued as she spoke to media people.

