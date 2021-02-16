New Zealand, Australia quarrel over Islamic State suspect





WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – The leaders of New Zealand and Australia were embroiled in a fierce battle on Tuesday over which country will inherit an alleged Islamic State militant who at one point held citizenship in both nations.

The 26-year-old woman and two children were arrested when they tried to cross illegally from Syria to Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday. The woman was identified only by her initials, SA

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has debated with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison which country should take responsibility for the woman if she is deported from Turkey. The two were to speak again on the matter Tuesday evening. The woman was a dual Australian and New Zealand citizen, but Australia has revoked her citizenship under anti-terrorism laws. Ardern said the woman had lived in Australia for most of her life and had traveled to Syria with her Australian passport. “We believe Australia has relinquished its responsibilities regarding this person and I have personally given this point to Prime Minister Morrison,” Ardern said in an unusual open statement. “It’s wrong that New Zealand has to take responsibility for a situation involving a woman who has not lived in New Zealand since she was 6 years old.” But Morrison said he was simply doing his job defending Australia’s interests. “We do not want to see terrorists fighting terrorist organizations enjoying citizenship privileges, which I think they lose the second moment they engage as our country’s enemy,” Morrison said. “And I think Australians would agree with that.” Morrison said an Australian law 2015 that automatically annuls the citizenship of two citizens dealing with terrorism is clearly understood. Turkey’s Defense Ministry said the woman, who was wanted by Interpol for allegedly belonging to the Islamic State group, was apprehended, along with her children, by border security units while trying to steal in Reyhanlhan town, in the province Hatay. For the past two years, Turkey has stepped up efforts to send foreign fighters home, saying the country should not be seen as a hotel for Islamic State militants. The push for repatriation was revenge for the refusal by Western nations to support a Turkish incursion against Syrian Kurdish fighters whom Ankara considers terrorists. Many countries expressed concern that the incursion into Syria would lead to a revival of the Islamic State group. Turkey has also intensified security along its border with Syria to prevent infiltrations and regularly carries out attacks against suspected Islamic State militants. Ardern said the welfare of the children had to be taken into account, a point she would raise with both Turkey and Australia. “These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own,” Ardern said. “Coming to New Zealand, where they have no close family, would not be in their best interest.” ___ Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

