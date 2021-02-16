The Navy Base in Japan counts eight new cases of coronavirus; Infections in Tokyo lie below 400 – Pacific





The Navy Base in Japan counts eight new cases of coronavirus; Infections in Tokyo lie below 400

Stars and Stripes is making the coronavirus pandemic story available for free. Check out other free reports here. Sign up for our coronavirus daily newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription. The Japanese capital, Tokyo, recorded less than 400 new cases of coronavirus for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday, and a nearby U.S. military base reported eight new infections as of Friday. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced that 350 people had been infected with the virus on Tuesday, also for the tenth day in a row under 500 new cases in the city, according to public broadcaster NHK and metro government data. The winter wave in Japan of COVID-19, the virus-related respiratory disease, appears to be crested. It peaked on Jan. 7 at 2,520 new cases, a figure the city reviewed Monday from 73 patients. Tokyo has reported nearly 108,000 patients during the pandemic and about 1,140 deaths due to complications of COVID-19. Japan has had nearly 418,000 cases and 7,038 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Yokosuka Naval Base, 35 miles south of central Tokyo, has registered eight new patients since Friday, according to a Facebook post. Two are the latest achievements in Japan and six were discovered while tracking contacts. Twelve patients have been cured since Friday and the base is monitoring 43 in all. Other U.S. commanders in Japan did not offer any new case between Friday evening and Tuesday. Col. Lance Lewis at Marps Corps Iwakuni Air Station near Hiroshima declared the airline without known COVID-19 patients, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. The year began, Lewis wrote, with a COVID-based explosion. The blast occurred due to unauthorized rallies and, in all ways of speaking, was preventable, he said. As an installation, we reached the explosion challenge presented and now, I can proudly say, we are back to zero COVID cases at MCAS Iwakuni. On Friday, two other U.S. installations, the Atsugi Air Naval Facility southwest of Tokyo and the Sasebo Naval Base in Kyushu, said they had cleared their last known coronavirus patients. Yokota Air Base, the headquarters of the U.S. Forces in Japan, announced on Friday that there was a patient still under observation. That evening, Yokota Commander Colonel Andrew Campbell lifted a ban on amusement parks outside central Tokyo and Yokohama, which remain outside US personnel. At MCAS Iwakuni, Lewis lifted a ban on visiting Hiroshima at large, according to his statement Tuesday. Service members, Department of Defense civilians, contractors, and family members must be out of Hiroshima between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am. Exceptions apply to anyone with a formal business or living there. Orders for wearing masks, keeping the six-legged partition between individuals, and frequent hand washing are still enforced, the two commanders said. The greater Tokyo subway area and parts of central Honshus, including Osaka and Kyoto, remain in a state of emergency until March 7th. The emergency brought with it voluntary measures, including the early closure of businesses, increased telework and reduced travel. [email protected]

Tweet: @JosephDitzler







