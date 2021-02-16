North Korea ‘attempts to hack’ Pfizer over vaccine information: Reports





SEOUL: North Korean hackers tried to break into the computer systems of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in a search for information on a coronavirus vaccine and treatment technology, South Korea’s spy agency said on Tuesday, according to reports.

The impoverished, nuclear-armed North has been under self-imposed isolation since closing its borders in January last year in a bid to protect itself from the virus that first appeared in neighboring China and has continued to engulf the world, killing more than two million people.

Leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly insisted that the country has had no cases of coronavirus, though outside experts doubt these claims.

And the closure has added to the pressure on its shaky economy from international sanctions imposed on its banned weapons systems, raising the urgency for Pyongyang to find a way to deal with the disease.

Seoul’s National Intelligence Service “informed us that North Korea tried to obtain technology that included the Covid vaccine and treatment using cyber warfare to attack Pfizer,” Ha Tae-keung told reporters after a closed-door parliamentary session. .

North Korea is known to operate an army of thousands of well-trained hackers who have attacked firms, institutions and researchers in the South and elsewhere.

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly with Germany’s BioNTech, began gaining approval from authorities late last year.

It is based on technology that uses the synthetic version of a molecule called “messenger RNA” to cough up human cells and turn them efficiently into vaccine factories.

Pfizer says it expects to deliver potentially up to 2 billion doses in 2021.

The company’s South Korean office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Both she and BioNTech said in December that documents related to their vaccine were “illegally accessed” during a cyber attack on a server at the European Medicines Agency, the EU’s regulatory body of medicine.

The comments came after the Amsterdam-based EMA said it had been the victim of a piracy attack, without specifying when it happened or whether its work on Covid-19 was targeted.

The allegations come just a week after a confidential UN report seen by AFP said North Korea had stolen more than $ 300 million worth of cryptocurrencies through cyber attacks in recent months to support its weapons programs.

Financial institutions and exchanges were hacked to generate revenue for Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development, the document said, with the vast majority of revenue from two thefts late last year.

Pyongyang’s cyber warfare skills first came to global attention in 2014 when it was accused of retaliation at Sony Pictures Entertainment as retaliation for “The Interview,” a satirical film mocking leader Kim.

The attack resulted in the posting of several unpublished films as well as a large number of confidential documents online.

The North is also accused of a major heist, $ 81 million from the Central Bank of Bangladesh, as well as $ 60 million theft from the International Bank of the Far East of Taiwan.

Pyongyang hackers were blamed for the 2017 ransomware global cyber attack WannaCry, which infected around 300,000 computers in 150 nations, encrypting users’ files and demanding hundreds of dollars from their owners for the keys to retrieve them.

Pyongyang has denied the allegations, saying they “have nothing to do with cyber attacks”.

Nuclear talks between him and Washington have stalled since a summit between Kim and then-President Donald Trump in February 2019 broke down to ease sanctions and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in exchange.

North Korea showed off some new missiles at military parades in October and last month, when Kim vowed to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

