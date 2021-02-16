Without effect, Galvez says if some manufacturers no longer accept vaccine orders





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, February 16) Vaccine Tsar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Tuesday that some manufacturers who do not accept orders for COVID-19 vaccines have no influence on the country’s supply and distribution of programs. The effect was not there (No effect), he said at a conference in Davao City when asked about the implication of vaccine manufacturers who no longer accept vaccine orders. Presidential Entrepreneurship Advisor Joey Concepcion said at a special conference that vaccine developers, like AstraZeneca, are no longer accepting vaccine orders. Galvez assured that 17 million doses of AstraZeneca previously procured by local government units and the private sector are certainly secured. He added that the two sides are continuing talks on the procurement of 10 million bottles from Novavax. The bill being discussed in Congress that would speed up the purchase of vaccines with the participation of LGUs through tripartite agreements will also help secure more supplies from Novavax, he added. READ: Duterte to certify as an urgent law relaxing procurement rules for LGUs purchasing COVID-19 vaccines FDA: Vaccines from the COVAX facility are safe The Food and Drug Administration has ensured that vaccines coming from the COVAX plant are safe to use. In an interview Tuesday, FDA Director-General Eric Domigo said the World Health Organization will only send vaccines included in the Emergency Use List (EUL). A vaccine will be carefully screened for its safety and efficacy before receiving an EUL. He explained that the WHO issues a set of criteria for issuing an emergency use authorization that is being pursued by the Philippines. “If there are any serious safety concerns, they will not provide an emergency use list,” Domingo said. He added that the degree of efficiency comes next. A vaccine should be able to prove it will help stop the spread of the virus and stop people from getting sick and dying, he noted. A WHO team also inspects production sites to check the quality of vaccines, Domingo said. So pag na-accept sya ng WHO is really comfortable. We saw the process he went through in meeting global standards, he added. [Translation: If they are approved by the WHO, you are comfortable. We saw the process they went through in meeting global standards.] So far, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-Astrazenecas vaccines manufactured by SKBio in Korea and the Serum Institute of India are on the emergency use list. The Philippines aims to provide 148 million doses of vaccine to inoculate up to 70 million priority populations this year. CNN Philippines correspondent Carolyn Bonquin contributed to this report.







