Court orders Dutch government to lift coronavirus ban Mighty 790 KFGO





AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Tuesday ordered the government to immediately lift the night-time curfew set to fight the coronavirus, ruling it lacks the proper legal basis. The court order dealt a blow to the government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, as it has repeatedly said the measure was needed to prevent an increase in new infections due to new more contagious mutations of the virus. But the court upheld the request of an anti-blockade group to have it removed, finding that the government had failed to make clear why it was absolutely necessary to use emergency powers at this stage of the pandemic, as the infection rate was already falling when the measure entered into force. The curfew, which allows only people with an urgent need to stay outside between 9pm and 4:30am, was extended last week until at least March 3rd. “The roundabout is based on a law on emergency situations, where there is no time for debate with parliament,” the Hague tribunal said. “There was no such urgent need in this case. Extensive measures like these should be based on proper laws.” The siege, the first in the Netherlands since World War II, caused several days of unrest by anti-blockade protesters when it was introduced on 23 January. [nL1N2K00I7] A Justice Ministry spokeswoman said the decision would have to be studied and declined further comments. The NPB police union said the ruling raised questions, such as about the validity of the nearly 15,000 fines distributed to people who had ignored the curfew in the past two weeks. “But we adhere to the court rulings,” NPB chairman Jan Struijs told the ANP news agency. “We can not ignore it.” The case was brought by the anti-coronation action group Viruswaarheid, which the court says was right in its objection that the state of detention was an unjustified restriction of personal liberty. The siege is part of a blockade in which bars, restaurants and non-core shops have been closed for months. The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has stabilized in recent weeks, following a steady decline this year. The total number of confirmed infections since the onset of the pandemic exceeded 1 million last week, with almost 15,000 COVID-19 deaths recorded. (Report by Bart Meijer; Edited by Gareth Jones and Giles Elgood)

