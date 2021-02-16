Peru’s foreign minister resigns furiously over secret vaccination of government officials





President Francisco Sagasti said he had accepted the resignation of Elizabeth Astete and an investigation was under way into other senior public officials who had received early doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Deputy Health Minister Luis Surez Ognio has also resigned over reports that he was vaccinated in front of healthcare workers.

The scandal erupted on Thursday when former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, who was was fired on November 9th on corruption charges, confirmed a report that he and his wife had received shots of a vaccine from Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm in October.

Vizcarra claimed that he and his wife, Maribel Diaz Cabello, had been vaccinated as part of a clinical trial, but Cayetano Heredia University, which is in charge of the trials, denied that they had participated as volunteers.

During the administration of Vizcarra, 2,000 additional doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were taken from Peru and “some senior public officials were vaccinated”, Sagasti wrote on Twitter Speaking to local radio station RPP on Sunday evening, the president expressed his outrage at the scandal and claimed that the doses used to vaccinate government officials were donated by Sinopharm and were not part of the batch used for evidence run by Cayetano Heredia University. Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti resigned on Friday. New Health Minister Oscar Ugarte has launched an investigation to identify other officials who were vaccinated last year, Sagasti said. “With the transparency and consistency that characterizes our Government, we will publish the results of the investigation and the information provided by the Center for Clinical Studies of the University of Cayetano Heredia,” he added. Astete, who led Peruvian negotiations to buy the Sinopharm vaccine, said in a statement Sunday that she had been vaccinated on January 22 with what she believed were “the remaining doses of the batch held by Cayetano Heredia University”. “As a result of the recent revelation about the vaccination of (former) President Vizcarra and his wife, as well as the understandable impact that this news had on public opinion, I am aware of the serious mistake I made, so I decided to “do not take the second dose,” she said. Peru received the first 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine on February 7 and began distributing it to healthcare workers on the front line two days later – becoming the first Latin American country to do so. The country has signed other agreements with Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca, but those vaccines have not yet been distributed there. Peru is currently facing a resurgence of the virus, reporting more than 6,000 cases a day – the fifth highest number of Covid-19 cases in Latin America, after Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Mexico, according to data from Johns University Hopkins. She is also facing a shortage of intensive care unit beds and oxygen when cases increase.







