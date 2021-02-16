Singapore will finance its debt infrastructure as COVID widens its deficit

SINGAPORE – Singapore will issue up to $ 90 billion Singapore ($ 68 billion) in bonds to fund major infrastructure projects, the government revealed in a budget presentation Tuesday, in a rare move for the city-rich state.

The country is preparing for a record fiscal deficit due to high spending to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. In the past, it has generally issued government bonds to develop the domestic debt market, although the administration has said it was exploring such opportunities for “long-term” infrastructure.

Unveiling the draft budget for the fiscal year starting in April, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told parliament that the government will introduce a bill later this year to legalize new loan financing. With this legalization, “the government will now issue bonds for an additional purpose of financing key, long-term infrastructure,” Heng said.

Proceeds from the new bonds will go towards infrastructure assets that are “essential to Singapore’s long-term development and sustainability”, including new MRT railway lines as well as tidal walls to protect the island state from rising levels. detit. Local media reports said certain projects of the past included borrowing, including the first MRT lines.

The $ 90 billion SG limit was set based on pipeline projects for the next 15 years, Heng said. The government will also include safeguards in bond legislation, which will be open to parliamentary and public scrutiny. The Minister did not go into details such as bond maturity periods and coupon rates.

The move comes as Singapore is expected to record a record $ 64.9 billion SG fiscal deficit – equivalent to 13.9% of gross domestic product – in the current fiscal year ending in March.

In fiscal 2019, the country had a total surplus of SG $ 840 million. But since the coronavirus outbreak, Singapore has backed about $ 100 billion in SG economic aid packages.

Tuesday’s budget announcement followed revised GDP figures released Monday, which showed the economy shrank 5.4% last year. Without fiscal and monetary support measures, Heng stressed, the contraction would have been “at least 12.4%”.

For 2021, the government projects growth in the range of 4% to 6%.

COVID-19 is not the only pressure on public finances. Even before the pandemic, the city-state faced an aging population that was lifting the burden of health care and well-being.

Back in 2018, the government pledged to meet the challenge by raising the goods and services tax to 9%, from 7%, sometime between 2021 and 2025.

That increase will not happen this year, Heng said on Tuesday. “However, we will not be able to postpone growth for long,” he stressed. “We will have to make the move somewhere during 2022 to 2025, and sooner rather than later, depending on the economic outlook.”

According to the draft budget for fiscal 2021, planned expenditures and special transfers will amount to about SG $ 107 billion, up from the SG $ 147 billion expected in fiscal year 2020. Overall, the government expects a SG $ 11 billion budget deficit for next year.

To continue addressing the pandemic and supporting economic recovery, the government will allocate $ 11 billion SG for an additional COVID-19 aid package in the 2021 budget. This will include spending on coronavirus vaccines as well as labor support programs.

Moreover, the government will spend SG $ 24 billion over the next three years to help businesses and workers adapt and adapt to the post-pandemic era. This will include investments in the main aviation sector as well as in cooperation projects with neighboring countries.