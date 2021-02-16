Democrats want to set aside international law on Israel-Palestine

Antony Blinken after his nomination for Secretary of State by Joe Biden, November 24, 2020. (Reuters)

Motivated by their justifiable aversion to former US President Donald Trump, many analysts have hastily painted a rosy picture of how the Democratic Biden administration can quickly change the grim trajectory of its Republican predecessor. This naivety is particularly pronounced in the current turn of the Palestinian-Israeli discourse, which is once again promoting the illusion that Democrats will succeed where their political rivals have failed.

There are obvious differences in the Democrats’ approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict when compared to that of the Republicans, but only in terms of semantics and political jingling, not politics. This assertion is supported by the official language of the parties in Palestine and Israel, especially when that language is considered within the context of practical field policies.

Take note of remarks made by new Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a CNN interview last week. Blinkens’ comments reminded us of the wise, albeit vague, foreign policy of previous Democratic administrations in the United States. His words may seem like a complete departure from the combative but direct approach of his predecessor, Mike Pompeo.

Look, leaving aside the legality of this question (Israel’s illegal occupation of Syria in the Golan Heights), as a practical matter, the Golan is very important to Israel’s security, Blinken said. Later in the interview, he again acknowledged the issue of legality, while also setting it aside as an issue. Legal questions are something else, he said, before continuing to speak vaguely and unaddressed about Syria’s future.

This can be compared to the statements made by Pompeo in November. This is a part of Israel and a central part of Israel, he said as he was accompanied by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on a visit to the occupied Golan Heights. Pompeo’s position was duly condemned by the Palestinians and Arabs and criticized by various governments and international bodies. Blinkens’ position, however, generated little media attention and serious reprimand, if any, serious in the region or internationally. This should not have been the case.

Acknowledging the importance of the issue of legitimacy, but then setting it aside in favor of the seemingly more pressing issue of Israeli security, Blinken simply defended the status quo: that of permanent Israeli military occupation, which is also enthusiastically supported. by Republicans.

This is the Democratic doctrine on Palestine and Israel, in fact mainly since the Bill Clinton era. The current administration of Joe Biden is clearly pursuing the same plan, which allows Washington to offer itself as a neutral party an honest mediator of peace while at the same time helping Israel achieve its strategic goals at the expense of the Palestinian and Arab peoples. .

The clear distinction between Democratic and Republican discourses on Palestine and Israel is a relatively new phenomenon. Interestingly, it was the Republican administration George HW Bush that, in 1991, established the current Democratic narrative on Palestine. At the end of the First Gulf War, Bush advocated multilateral talks between Israel and the Arab states in Madrid. Within a few years, a whole new American discourse was formulated.

The attacks of September 11, 2001 in the US replaced the discourse of the peace process in the republican foreign policy literature with a young man who is diligently dedicated to fighting Islamic terror. Israel cleverly used this new American language and behavior in the Middle East to present itself as a partner in the US-led global war on terrorism.

To avert the collapse of US global political leadership as a result of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the Obama administration quickly re-established its traditional American position, once again offering American services as a Middle East peace benefactor. However, President Barack Obama sought to restore America’s importance as a peacemaker. His administration still used the vague language of the past; constantly placing the burden on the Palestinians, while gently reminding Israel of its responsibilities to the Palestinian civilian population.

Obama’s Cairo speech in April 2009 remains the most powerful, yet ignorant, reminder of the many moral errors and blind legal stains of U.S. foreign policy, especially under Democratic administrations. The speech, which was intended to serve as a watershed moment for U.S. access to the Middle East, fully revealed warnings of American prejudice against Israel, largely emotionally manipulated and historical misinterpretations.

Obama deliberately oscillates between the persecution of Jewish communities throughout history and the righteous Israel to ensure its security at the expense of the oppressed Palestinians, as if systematic Israeli violence was a genuine attempt to prevent further persecution of the world’s Jews. On the contrary, Obama insisted, with little sympathy or context, that the Palestinians should abandon the violence, thus painting them and their just resistance as the real obstacle to any just peace in Palestine.

Blaming the victim in this theater has been a central pillar of U.S. foreign policy, divided between Democrats and Republicans. However, as Republicans increasingly ignore the rights and, sometimes, the very existence of the Palestinians, Democrats, who continue to support Israel with the same passion, use more moderate language albeit without consequences.

For Democrats, the Palestinians are the instigators of violence, though Israel may have sometimes used disproportionate force in its response. For them, international law exists, but can easily be set aside to accommodate Israeli security. For them, there is such a thing as internationally recognized borders, but these are flexible in order to accommodate Israel’s demographic fears, strategic interests, and military advantage.

Democratic discourse uses a combination of superficial language, political inflections, and historical clicks. Ramoz baroud

Therefore, it is easier to discredit the foreign policy agenda of Trump, Pompeo, and other Republicans, as their aggressive, disrespectful language and actions are undoubtedly indisputable. Democratic discourse cannot be so easily censored, as it uses a mixture of superficial languages, political curves, and historical clicks, carefully worded with the intent of putting the US back in the seat of whatever political process is taking place.

While Democratic discourse remains committed to arming and defending Israel, it provides the Palestinians and Arabs with no significant change, because fundamental change can only occur when international law is respected. Unfortunately, according to Blinkens logic, such trivial issues should, for the time being, be set aside.

Ramzy Baroud is a journalist and Editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of five books. His latest is These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of War and Defense in Israeli Prisons (Clarity Press). Twitter: @RamzyBaroud

Responsibility: The views expressed by the writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.