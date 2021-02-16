Seven Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Added to Newfoundland and Labrador Book Monday, Feb 15 | Canada | tidings

ST JOHN’S, NL –

The province saw seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Chief Medical Officer of Health announced. Janice Fitzgerald during the daily conference.

Moreover, there were 21 alleged positive cases in the Eastern Health region.

Supposedly positive cases are handled in the same way as confirmed cases, Fitzgerald noted, and those individuals are isolating themselves while contact tracking is underway.

The seven newly confirmed cases include six in the Eastern Health region: one under the age of 20; one between 40 and 49; two between 60 and 69; and two over 70.

There was a new case in the Western Health region between the ages of 50 and 59, and it relates to family travel.

As of Monday update, there were 298 active cases of COVID-19 in the province: Eastern Health, 288; Central Health, 4; Labrador-Grenfell Health, 0; Western Health, 6.

One person is in the hospital.

Some good news on Monday was that there have been five new recoveries in the Eastern Health region since Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,829 people have been tested for COVID-19.

“As I have shown before, please do not read into these issues,” Fitzgerald said. “In public health we are not concerned about cases we know about, but cases we do not know about.”

Fitzgerald said the province will continue to see cases in the coming days and weeks.

Newfoundland and Labrador returned to Level 5 Alert on Friday evening – the tightest lock on the provincial government alarm system. Fitzgerald made the announcement after news arrived late Friday that a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus is behind the culmination of cases in the St. John region.

The variant is much more efficient at spreading, Fitzgerald noted, and health officials had to act quickly to track and control the spread.

With the province in blockade mode once again, Fitzgerald stressed that people should only go out for essentials.

“Just because a store is open does not mean you have to go to the store,” she said.

Prime Minister Andrew Furey and Minister of Health Dr. John Haggie attended the conference once again on Monday.

“I can not stress how important it is to listen to all the advice of Dr. Fitzgerald and her team,” Furey said. “When she tells you to stay in your bubble, stay in your bubble. “When she says always wear a mask and wash your hands, that means everyone.”

With people worried about long waiting times to get referrals for tests and formations for COVID-19 tests at test sites, Haggie noted that Eastern Health is working hard to reduce waiting times.

So far, 92,874 people have been tested in the province.

At the conference it was noted that cases are occurring in every health region on the island.

“So this is, once again, not a city virus,” Haggie said. “You have to assume that the person on the street from you or in the store near you when you have to go and get food actually has the virus.”

As for long test formations, Haggie said there are usually about 90 to 100 cancellations per day as well as 90 to 100 no shows, and some people show up at test sites without a referral or appointment time.

Haggie said a new site in Mount Pearl should ease some of the waiting times.

Eastern Health advised late Monday afternoon that it had opened a temporary COVID-19 testing clinic at the Reid Community Center in Mount Pearl.

The testing clinic, which is appointment-only, will help address the increased demand for testing and reduce waiting times for people who are required to receive a COVID-19 swab. This clinic is in addition to the clinics already in operation at Mount Pearl High School, the Janeway Child Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Waterford Hospital.

Fitzgerald said people should not cancel their test because symptoms appear to have diminished.

“If their symptoms are present at all, they should be tested,” she said. “I would never leave anyone for a test. “Let’s put it this way.”

The medical chief repeated a call for people to stay home if they think they may have been exposed.

Testing and isolation are key tools in fighting the coronavirus, she said.

“The variant is a complete game-changer. It is much more transmissible than the original COVID, ”said Fitzgerald. “Even short interactions can result in the spread of the virus and in many cases there is asymptomatic spread. You can not assume that you do not have a virus. ”

Fitzgerald said they must act quickly as well to protect people in long-term care with strong restrictions.

“If the variant were to enter a residential facility for the elderly, it would most likely have devastating consequences.”

