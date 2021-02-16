Presidentialism should not have democracy in the DRC

Former President of the DRC Joseph Kabila, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, has also resigned. (Photos: EPA-EFE / Hayoung Jeon | Jock Fistick / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Tshisekedi-Kabila division affirms the power of duty at the expense of the rule of law.

First published by ISS

Two years after winning the historic 2018 election, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Flix Tshisekedi recently disbanded the governing alliance that was signed with former President Joseph Kabila. But who will benefit from the new political distribution of the president’s office, or the rule of law in the DRC?

The last development instead illustrate some trends in Congolese and African politics. They show how political actors invest more resources in seizing power than in exercising it legitimately and effectively.

New energy deals are still taking shape, but the end of the coalition marks the failure of a turbulent experience of coexistence between a presidency and a parliament controlled by different parties.

Ideally, the Joint Front for the Congo–The Cap pour le Changement Alliance (FCC-CACH) may have resulted in a productive cooperation between parliament and the State House. This would have broken the trend in most countries of the region where one party controls all layers of power.

The main reason behind this failure is Kabila’s ambition to run in the next presidential election. As a result, the FCC-dominated parliament that emerged from the 2018 election never intended to control the actions of governments in terms of effectiveness. Instead, he sought to ensure that the government, especially the prime minister, balanced the power of the Tshisekedis with the help of the National Assembly.

Kabila had no interest in seeing Tshisekedi succeed, as this could have hampered his possible candidacy for president. The coalition could have worked if Kabila had not nurtured such ambitions, which clashed with Tshisekedis.

The failure of the FCC-CACH alliance is symptomatic of two factors. First, liability issues in Africa. Despite constitutional controls and balances, the person holding the presidency enjoys an unlimited advantage both domestically and internationally. Presidential power remains the axis from which most of the political dynamics in the country and beyond derive.

Paradoxically Kabila who took advantage of a wide range of presidential powers ended up overestimating the weight of the rule of law and regulations in his quest to remain the strong man behind the throne.

Second, regional recognition comes with nuances. The international acceptance of the agreement between Tshisekedi and Kabila may have made the former overestimate its support within the region and beyond. At the African Union consultative meeting in Addis Ababa in January 2019, most of the DRC neighbors opposed the deal. The agreement was finally saved by the recognition of South Africa, which was then a minority position among the states that attended the meeting.

Compared to other countries in Central Africa, the DRC constitution seems much more balanced in the distribution of powers between a directly elected president and a prime minister coming from most parliaments.

However, as recent developments show, the presidency remains the ultimate decision-making center. Does this perhaps exacerbate existing structural flaws that have been seen in Congolese politics over the years? To break up the FFC-CACH alliance, Tshisekedi clearly took advantage of the political opportunities offered by Congolese politicians, the trend toward what locals call transhumance.

Drawn by a pastoral form of seasonal mobility, political transhumance refers to the ease with which political actors shift allegiances based on material rather than ideological incentives. For example, Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, the economy minister in Kabilas, probably would never have joined the Tshisekedis camp if his former boss had chosen him as a candidate for the senate presidency.

Herein lies the dilemma faced by Tshisekedi. He may be able to form a new majority, but he would still be largely a supporter of the former Kabila. Despite numerous doubts about their credibility, the results of the 2018 presidential election showed that two-thirds of the electorate voted against Kabila’s candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

Ultimately, however, Kabila supporters will still make up the bulk of the parliamentary majority from which the next government will be formed. This shows that the main party in the DRC is neither the FCC nor the Tshisekedis Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), but rather political opportunism.

Developments in the DRC seem to follow the embedded regional trend of laws for the sake of targeting political goals. As some experts have noted, the constitutionality of the Tshisekedis judiciary appointments that sparked the rift between the two allies was debatable. Recent attempts to consolidate Tshisekedis power will mean nothing if they simply lead to a new phase of Big Man politics with a lame duck parliament.

It remains unclear what institutional safeguards exist to ensure that the restored chain of command does not repeat the shortcomings of previous administrations in the DRC. The jury is still out on what the planned reforms, especially of the election commission and the judiciary, will achieve.

Will they ensure that the voices of citizens are heard? Or will they simply result in the appointment of personalities to the presidential party, in order to bend the institutions and secure electoral victories in future polls?

Such suspicions are understandable, given that governance under the new president does not seem to break with past practices. Having spent several decades in opposition, Tshisekedis UDPS is trying to adapt to a status of the ruling party.

It holds a base that can nurture the kind of ethnic polarization that often characterizes political divisions in the DRC. Moreover, the management of special 100-day projects proved to be serious DISADVANTAGES in financial accountability, effectiveness and efficiency.

Getting rid of Kabilas’s influence by deceiving his supporters may not be the last game for political stakeholders Tshisekedi and Congolese. Congolese citizens need to ensure that continuous change lays the groundwork for better public control and a responsible executive. This includes the constitutional requirements for decentralization of power. Otherwise, the current political reconfiguration may result in the same at their expense. DM

Paul-Simon Handy, Senior Regional Advisor, ISS Dakar and Addis Ababa and Flicit Djilo, Independent Scholar Specializing in African Peace and Security.