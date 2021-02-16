UN alarmed by military escalation in Yemen Marib | Houthis News

The UN humanitarian chief says he is very alarmed by an advance by Houthi rebels against Yemeni governments in the last northern stronghold, saying an attack on the city of Marib could endanger millions of civilians.

Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that an attack would endanger two million civilians and could force hundreds of thousands to flee the city, with unimaginable humanitarian consequences.

Iran-linked Houthi rebels have launched an offensive this month to capture oil-rich Marib, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

The loss of the cities would be a major blow to the Yemeni government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, as well as to the civilian population and hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in camps in the region.

Now is the time to de-escalate, not to add further to the misery of the Yemeni people, Lowcock said in his tweet.

Military officials from the Yemeni government told the AFP news agency that the rebels had advanced towards the city on two fronts overnight after fierce fighting with government forces.

Dozens of both sides have been killed in the last 24 hours alone, they said. The total number of casualties from the battle for Marib is unknown, but reports indicate it is now in the hundreds.

Smoke rises during clashes between forces loyal to the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and Houthi rebel fighters in the al-Jadaan area about 50 km (31 miles) northwest of Marib [AFP]

The rebels advanced north and west of the city after occupying al-Zor [in Sirwah district] to the western sides of the Marib Dam and tightened their control on the hills overlooking the supply lines to several fronts, one official said.

The Saudi-led coalition, which intervened militarily in Yemen six years ago, has hit rebel positions.

Houthi-led Al Masirah television on Tuesday reported a total of 13 airstrikes in Marib 11 in locations in Sirwah district and two in Madghal district.

Once a holy place

The fighting is threatening extensive camps for internally displaced people, many of whom have fled several times before ending up in Marib, the only northern part that was not under Houthi control.

By early 2020, Marib had been spared from Yemen’s six-year conflict, due to its strategic importance with its rich oil and gas reserves and its location near the border of regional power Saudi Arabia.

It became a sanctuary for many in the early years of the war, taking those hoping for a fresh start.

But that relative stability vanished with fighting last year and after a calm since October, residents again risk being on the line of fire as both sides fight for control.

If the fighting moves to populated areas or these relocation sites, we will see people fleeing back and forth to areas east and south of the city of Marib with even less resources, International Organization for Migration spokeswoman Olivia Headon told AFP.

Much of this is desert area, so just think about what any relocation in that direction will mean for families with access to water.

Headon said approximately 650 families had been forced to flee in the latest wave of fighting and that another relocation to the front lines would lead to further waves of relocation.

Yemenis quarreling over the conflict have killed tens of thousands and millions of displaced people, according to international organizations, causing what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

The rise in violence comes shortly after Washington decided to remove the rebels from its list of terrorist groups in a move that will take effect on Tuesday in order to secure unhindered aid and pave the way for the resumption of peace talks.

The Biden administration also ended U.S. support for Saudi offensive operations in a major policy change from the previous Trump administration. The U.S. president has since appointed an envoy to Yemen in a bid to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict that has devastated the poorest country in the Middle East.

Observers say the Houthis want to capture Marib as a lever before entering into any negotiations.

The rebels have also escalated attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Saudi state media said on Tuesday that another drone blocked by boats fired by the Houthis had been tapped and destroyed near Abha airport, which earlier this month was hit by an attack that left a plane on fire.