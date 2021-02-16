Border delays could force Germany’s car plants to close





Truck drivers have experienced long delays as Germany introduced tighter Covid-19 controls and immigration rules at its borders with Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Sunday in a bid to prevent new variants of the virus from entering place. This is endangering vital supply chains.

“If there are long traffic jams at borders due to testing and registration requirements, the supply chain is likely to break down and production will stall at many passenger car factories in Germany shortly thereafter,” said Hildegard Mller, president i German Automobile Industry Association.

Border controls were established after the outbreak of coronavirus variants in the Czech Republic and the Tyrol region of Austria that spread faster than other species. Traffic jams developed rapidly, with waiting vehicle lines stretching up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) in an area south of Dresden on Monday.

Volkswagen, VLKAF The largest car manufacturer in Europewhich owns the Audi, Skoda and Seat brands, said on Tuesday that there are “no serious obstacles” to its factories due to trucks being blocked at the border. But she said provisions designed to make up for the shortfalls would only be effective for “a certain period of time”.

“If the border traffic situation worsens and results in even longer queues, it will no longer be possible to rule out production restrictions at Volkswagen,” a spokesman told CNN Business. “We generally see it as the duty of politicians to ensure the free exchange of goods across national borders and to establish clear regulations in exceptional circumstances such as these.” The company operates factories in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. BMW BMWYYY Daimler I will a request for comment. said its plants had been supplied and operated as planned. A spokesman said the company would “monitor the situation in close coordination with our suppliers and logistics partners”., the owner of Mercedes-Benz, did not respond immediatelya request for comment. The automotive industry plays a major role in Germany’s export-driven economy, directly employing more than 880,000 workers in manufacturing, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. German factories produced over 4.6 million cars in 2019, accounting for more than a quarter of the EU total. The threat of parts delays from suppliers in Eastern Europe is the latest in a series of logistical pains for German carmakers, which temporarily closed several factories last year during the first months of the pandemic. Recently, they have been forced to contend with a global shortage of computer chips used in their vehicles. Volkswagen said last month that the lack of computer chips would force it to adjust production at factories in China, North America and Europe this quarter. Audi laid off 10,000 workers. Supply chain breakdown Large border delays can also affect supply chains for other industries. Joachim Lang, managing director of the German Federation of Industries (DUI), said in an interview with German publisher Funke Mediengruppe that there could be issues across the continent. “There is a great risk that supply chains across Europe will break down in the coming days,” he warned. Germany has been criticized by some of its neighbors for imposing border controls. Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korok said he had contacted his German counterpart to protest requests for a negative coronavirus test for truck drivers. “We are calling for the waiver of the requirement that freight drivers submit a negative test no older than 48 hours when entering Germany. This measure will cause a major problem, as it is difficult for our drivers to meet this requirement in practice, and it is very likely that it will provoke a chain reaction from other countries as well “, said Korok. Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the German government, said Monday that the controls are “for strong temporary border controls and not for a border closure”. Peter Altmaier, the country’s economy minister, is holding a summit with 40 representatives of German industry on Tuesday to discuss coronavirus measures. A press conference is expected to follow the event.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos