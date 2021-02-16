Italy draws $ 110 billion in first sale of Draghi-era 10-year bond





Investors have been vying for a share of Italy’s first 10-year bond offer since Mario Draghi was sworn in as prime minister, sending the deal order book to a record 110 billion euros. The fiery demand underscores how the economic prospects under the former head of the European Central Bank have clashed with a rush by investors to block positive returns that are scarce across the eurozone debt market. The deal drew 110 billion euros in demand before the order book closed just before 1pm in Milan on Tuesday, according to a front-page sheet from the Financial Times. This exceeded € 108 billion a year last 10-year agreement organized by investment banks in June 2020, which held the record for the largest sale of Italian union bonds. The new bond was set to be valued at a yield of about 0.57 percent, or 0.04 percentage points higher than the outstanding value, the term sheet said. If Italy were to reach that price, it would be among the lowest yields the country has ever paid to borrow for a decade. UniCredit estimates that Italy will raise up to 12 billion euros in sales. Italian debt has tightened sharply in recent weeks, sending the closely monitored gap between the country’s 10-year borrowing costs and those of Germany’s regional paradise to a six-year low of less than 0.9 percentage points. The so-called spread had risen more than 2.75 points during the height of market turmoil caused by the coronavirus last year. The latest Italy-Germany expansion tightening has come as investors expect Draghi, who was widely credited for easing the bloc debt crisis a decade ago, to deliver stronger Italian economic growth following a historic recession last year. . Draghi will address lawmakers for the first time Wednesday, when he is expected to present his economic plans. He comes to office with a large parliamentary majority that will help him push his initiatives. Analysts are optimistic that Draghi, who was sworn in as prime minister three days ago, will be able to effectively deploy the large recovery fund signed by EU member states and adopt a series of political and economic reforms to support crisis-hit economy. “We expect Mr Draghi to be successful in finalizing the Recovery and Sustainability fund and in starting a process of structural reforms and this will lead to a lower domestic political uncertainty in 2021,” said Luca Cazzulani. co-head of strategy research at UniCredit in Milan. Cazzulani said he expected the Italy-Germany spread to shrink to 0.75 percentage points, with investors pumping between 50 billion and 90 billion euros in Italian government bonds. He added that if Draghi was successful in his reforms, the risk of Italy losing its credit rating of the investment rate, which was seen as a major concern in recent years after facing a series of political crises, “would no longer be valued in” In an even more optimistic result, which Cazzulani called the “Super Mario Scenario”, the spread could drop to 0.5 points, a first level before the global financial crisis in 2008. “For that to happen, it would take positive surprises on the political and growth fronts,” he said, referring specifically to “evidence that the government can swiftly adopt bold reforms that help Italy’s growth potential go a long way.” higher in the coming years ” Additional reporting by Miles Johnson in Rome

