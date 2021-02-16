NBA World reacts to Blake Griffin news





It seems Blake Griffin’s era in Detroit is nearing its end. The two sides took a big step towards a mutual separation. The Pistons formally reached an agreement with Griffin to keep him out of the lineup until they could understand his future. Griffin, who will turn 32 next month, has been hampered by injuries for the past two seasons and has clearly fallen, but has still managed to start 20 of 27 games this season. Overall, Griffin hopes to transfer to a contending team where he can contribute to a championship pursuit. His contract will make it challenging, but these things always have a way of working on their own. As news of Griffin’s situation spread, reactions from all over the NBA world began to flood. With Blake Griffin’s days with the Pistons coming to an end, I remember how the Clippers lifted his jersey at a mocking retirement ceremony, signed it to a maximum extension and 7 months later, traded it to Detroit. A year later, Steve Ballmer wanted a handshake pic.twitter.com/adCuoZf5Xw – Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 15, 2021 Blake Griffin owes a total of $ 53.7 million for the remainder of 2020-21 and all of 2021-22. Any contract can be moved, but this is the most challenging in the NBA. Cover of $ 36.8 million and $ 39 million (player option). – Bobby Marks (@ BobbyMarks42) February 15, 2021 Blake Griffin wants to play meaningful games. The Pistons are in a different direction, with new players in need of minutes. Therefore, a friendly separation was inevitable – Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) February 15, 2021 # Pistons and Blake Griffin have mutually decided he will be out of lineup until they understand his future. Griffin: “I’m thankful the Pistons for understanding what I want to achieve in my career and working together on the best path forward.” – Rodit Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) February 15, 2021 The depressing second half of his career will make people forget how incredible Blake was during 2016 – Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 15, 2021 Through 20 games with Detroit, Griffin is averaging a career-low 12.3 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is shooting only 36.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from the three-point distance. The hope for a team that takes Griffin is that he will be more effective in a smaller role and that his passing ability, which has been underestimated during his career, will continue to play even when his sportingness declines.







