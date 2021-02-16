International
China blocks BBC World News after UK revokes CGTN license
LONDON There has been one less television channel for China’s 1.4 billion people to tune in to during this Chinese New Year after the nation stopped the BBC from broadcasting to its citizens.
The National Broadcasting Administration of China said on Friday that it would not allow BBC World News to continue broadcasting within China and in Hong Kong. She blamed the BBC for failing to meet the requirement that the news be true and fair and accused it of harming China’s national interests.
The BBC said in a statement: “The BBC is the world ‘s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories worldwide in a fair, impartial and fearless and favored manner.”
He added: “We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action.”
The BBC has recently covered a number of sensitive issues in China, including its treatment of the Uighur minority in China’s Xinjiang province.
On February 2,Reported by BBCon alleged rape and torture of women in “re-education” camps for Uighurs. The Chinese government told the BBC that the allegations were “completely baseless”. He said the “centers” in Xinjiang were set up to fight extremism and develop Uyghur professional skills.
In the coronavirus,The BBC broadcast footagein December of those who appeared to be people aggressively withdrawn to be tested by the authorities. As wellasked if China’s death figurescan be trusted.
China has criticized the BBC for its reporting on Xinjiang and the coronavirus. The Chinese Embassy in London did not respond to a CNBC request for comment but Chinese governments’ response to the virus has been rapid and effective.
The BBC’s Tim Davie reacted to China’s decision on Saturday, saying “media freedom matters”.
General Director of the broadcaster said on Twitter that recent developments are “deeply troubling” and argued that the BBC should be able to do its reporting “without fear or favor”.
He added: “It is a deep concern when our journalists are restricted and their work is restricted.”
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday that China’s decision to ban BBC World News on Chinese territory is an “unacceptable restriction” on media freedom.
“China has some of the heaviest restrictions on media and internet freedoms across the globe, and this latest step will only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world,” he said on Twitter. CNBC has reached out to the Chinese embassy in London for comment.
The China Foreign Correspondents Club, a professional association of journalists based in Beijing, said it was concerned about the reasons given by the National Broadcasting Administration of China for banning the BBC, including accusations that BBC broadcasts had harmed interests. national of China and mined China of China. national unity.
The FCCC said it thinks such language “is intended to send a warning to foreign media operating in China that they may face sanctions if their reporting does not follow the Chinese party line regarding Xinjiang and other regions.” of ethnic minorities “.
A BBC staffer, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussion, told CNBC that “it ‘s definitely worrying for the audience there that a neutral news service has gone”.
Meanwhile, Matthew Brennan, a China-based technology analyst, told CNBC that the block is a disgrace, but not surprising.
What made the ban
The ban comes after Ofcom, the UK media regulator, revoked the license for CGTN, which is China’s English-language news channel.
Ofcom said on February 4 that the CGTN had submitted false declarations of ownership and was “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”.
Richard Sambrook, the former director of the BBC Global News division, who was in charge of leading the BBC international news services, told CNBC that the BBC ban is a direct response.
“China has reacted predictably in nature against BBC World News,” said Sambrook, who is now director of the Center for Journalism at Cardiff University. “China already bans BBC services in Chinese and to a large extent the BBC website. These kinds of ‘cautious’ media moves are reminiscent of years ago (for example during the Cold War) when they were not uncommon.”
Sambrook added: “The moves can best be seen to reflect a shock to UK-China relations in line with a shift in China-West relations more broadly.”
Sambrook said BBC World News, which is a commercial operation, would lose some revenue as a result of the ban.
Rasmus Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University, said the BBC decision could not be compared to the CGTN decision.
While Ofcom’s decision had to do with CGTN’s ownership structure, China’s decision to block the BBC had to do with content, Nielsen said.
Nielsen pointed out that anyone in the UK can still access CGTN, they just can’t watch it on TV.
“Importers’s important to remember that while symbolically important, television distribution is irrelevant in terms of CGTN reaching the UK and beyond,” Nielsen said, adding that the channel had less than one million viewers, which is less than half of the Sky Cinema Sci-Fi horror channel.
“The real audience for that point is undoubtedly the Internet and Ofcom’s decision does not change anything about anyone’s ability to access CGTN content on its website, via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or any other means. other.”
No big impact?
Kerry Allen, a Chinese media analyst at BBC News who translates, writes, edits and broadcasts stories that have a Chinese media angle, stressed that the latest move will not have a major impact on people in China.
“He (BBC World News television channel) can really be found in hotels and diplomatic complexes and viewers are used to seeing the screen suddenly turn black when reporting China stories,” she said.
“The Chinese media have recently wanted to create a UK image that suppresses Chinese voices and instead highlight the damn reports about China,” Allen said. “There is a certain irony in the government media holding this stance, as this is something that China has already done in the long run to censor any media organization that contradicts government rhetoric and stories that paint China in a negative light.”
Allen pointed out that people in the country are able to use the BBC website and BBC radio stations when they use a VPN, or a virtual private network.
What happens next?
Nielsen said China’s decision to ban BBC World News has more to do with politics than with the media.
He said it could not really be seen as anything but a “warning blow that any kind of limitation on China’s ability to project soft power overseas could be met with similar steps in China itself.”
“I think both the international media and international journalists are asking to what extent and for how long they will be able to report from the mainland especially if they report on issues that the Chinese government considers sensitive or controversial.”
