China blocks BBC World News after UK revokes CGTN license

LONDON There has been one less television channel for China’s 1.4 billion people to tune in to during this Chinese New Year after the nation stopped the BBC from broadcasting to its citizens.

The National Broadcasting Administration of China said on Friday that it would not allow BBC World News to continue broadcasting within China and in Hong Kong. She blamed the BBC for failing to meet the requirement that the news be true and fair and accused it of harming China’s national interests.

The BBC said in a statement: “The BBC is the world ‘s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories worldwide in a fair, impartial and fearless and favored manner.”

He added: “We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action.”

The BBC has recently covered a number of sensitive issues in China, including its treatment of the Uighur minority in China’s Xinjiang province.

On February 2,Reported by BBCon alleged rape and torture of women in “re-education” camps for Uighurs. The Chinese government told the BBC that the allegations were “completely baseless”. He said the “centers” in Xinjiang were set up to fight extremism and develop Uyghur professional skills.

In the coronavirus,The BBC broadcast footagein December of those who appeared to be people aggressively withdrawn to be tested by the authorities. As wellasked if China’s death figurescan be trusted.

China has criticized the BBC for its reporting on Xinjiang and the coronavirus. The Chinese Embassy in London did not respond to a CNBC request for comment but Chinese governments’ response to the virus has been rapid and effective.

The BBC’s Tim Davie reacted to China’s decision on Saturday, saying “media freedom matters”.

General Director of the broadcaster said on Twitter that recent developments are “deeply troubling” and argued that the BBC should be able to do its reporting “without fear or favor”.

He added: “It is a deep concern when our journalists are restricted and their work is restricted.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday that China’s decision to ban BBC World News on Chinese territory is an “unacceptable restriction” on media freedom.

“China has some of the heaviest restrictions on media and internet freedoms across the globe, and this latest step will only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world,” he said on Twitter. CNBC has reached out to the Chinese embassy in London for comment.

The China Foreign Correspondents Club, a professional association of journalists based in Beijing, said it was concerned about the reasons given by the National Broadcasting Administration of China for banning the BBC, including accusations that BBC broadcasts had harmed interests. national of China and mined China of China. national unity.

The FCCC said it thinks such language “is intended to send a warning to foreign media operating in China that they may face sanctions if their reporting does not follow the Chinese party line regarding Xinjiang and other regions.” of ethnic minorities “.

A BBC staffer, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussion, told CNBC that “it ‘s definitely worrying for the audience there that a neutral news service has gone”.

Meanwhile, Matthew Brennan, a China-based technology analyst, told CNBC that the block is a disgrace, but not surprising.