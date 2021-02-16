The six-point plan in broadcast – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com

The Government of Barbados has a six-point strategy to fight COVID-19, and after a few skirmishes, everything is back to normal.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley identified aggressive contact tracking, Operation Search and Save, testing at Best-dos Santos Laboratory returning to normal, a comprehensive vaccination program, adherence to protocols, and implementation as six measures.

She addressed the nation on Monday afternoon, during which she gave an update on the current national break and announced an extension until February 28, 2021.

Contacts tracking is being used through various tools and one of them is through Search and Save Operation. Mottley said to date the teams have visited 60,000 families or approximately two-thirds of Barbados’ homes and she expected it to be completed within a week.

Senator Jerome Walcott, who oversees Operation Search and Save, said he had identified 18 positive cases of COVID-19.

The third prince in the attack is for the Best-dos Santos Laboratory to clear the remaining amount of debris and get back on track with testing.

Pointing to failures in the market supply chain dating back several months, Mottley said Barbados ordered equipment for automatic extraction in the lab, but it has come slowly. This follows explanation from Health Minister Jeffrey Bostic who said the order was made again in September and when some supplies finally arrived, there was no binding agent.

Several attempts were made to source material from abroad, and Mottley said the Regional Security System would bring in a binding agent from Guyana. Once all the material is on the island, about 1,600 tests need to be cleared.

With the advent of 100,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Mottley said he could now talk about a comprehensive vaccine program.

By Sunday, she said, 1,863 people had received their first dose of the vaccine and most would receive the second within ten weeks. The vaccination program will increase this week, especially with the addition of vulnerable people in the community.

The government sent an appeal to special groups to apply for vaccination. Slightly more than 2,000 people in the age group of 70 and over responded and just under 1,000 in the 18 to 69 age group with comorbidities.

Mottley said Barbados continues to seek vaccines in the open market. She expects those coming through the COVAX facility to come soon. Barbados also applied for 55,000 doses through the African Medical Platform. She said while AstraZeneca which is approved by the World Health Organization made up the bulk of the order, there may be some doses of Pfizer for others.

Residents who are not citizens, including those on the Welcome Stamp, will also be eligible for vaccinations.

The Prime Minister also addressed the rumors and false news by making the rounds on social media. She said such behavior can put the lives of others who are not aware or are perceiving it at risk. Much of the information circulating is outdated and she warned Barbadians about the vaccine war between Britain (AstraZeneca) and its former European Union neighbor Germany, the maker of Pfizer.

Mottley said while the vaccine will not stop you from catching COVID, it will go a long way in preventing the spread and building up herd immunity.

But even after getting the vaccine, people will be required to wear a mask, cleanse and practice social distancing, that is, follow public health protocols.

The final board is implementation.

Mottley said 30 charges will be filed soon, ranging from not wearing masks to operating stores and parties. She warned buyers about opening windows to serve customers and also told beach dwellers if they did not stop gathering, that the road would also be closed to them.

The Prime Minister said that the COVID Monitoring Unit was being deployed on the beach to assist with implementation.

