Exclusive: India decides to clear some new investment proposals from China in the coming weeks – resources | Mighty 790 KFGO





By Aftab Ahmed NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is ready to clear some new investment proposals from China in the coming weeks as frozen relations between the two neighboring countries melted amid easing border tensions, three knowledgeable government officials said. Last week, India and China began secession from the Pangong Tso area in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas after a dispute nearly nine months after the worst clash between neighboring countries since 1962. At the height of the tensions, India drafted various policies aimed at China, including blocking the country from participating in government tenders, forcing every Chinese company investing in India to seek approvals and ban dozens of Chinese applications. Changing the foreign investment rule by the Indian government said investments from an entity in a country that shares a land border with India would require government approval, significantly slowing investment flows from China. The rule change had put into oblivion over 150 proposals from China worth more than $ 2 billion, undermining the plans of Chinese companies in India. Among the delayed proposals was the acquisition of China’s Great Wall Motors at a General Motors plant in India. “We will start approving some green field investment proposals, but we will only clean up those sectors that are not sensitive to national security,” one official said. Officials, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private, did not provide details of the proposals they plan to clarify in the coming weeks. The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to an email requesting comments, while the Home Office did not respond to an email, phone call or message. The government will also seek to clear several other Brownfield projects – new investments in existing projects – that are not a risk to national security after the first round of clearing new investments, officials said. The government is also considering allowing some investment by Chinese firms in certain sectors through the “automatic” route, or without government oversight, officials said. Officials said investments in shares of up to 20%, in “non-sensitive” sectors, could return to the automatic path for countries with which India shares land borders. (Report by Aftab Ahmed; Edited by Bernadette Baum)

