Thousands protest in Algeria, hoping to resurrect mass demos





KHERRATA, Algeria (Reuters) – Thousands of people demonstrated in the Algerian city of Kherrata on Tuesday to express support for the Hirak protest movement that ousted Algeria’s veteran president in 2019 before the COVID-19 crisis forced him into the streets last year. More than 5,000 protesters chanted: A civilian state, not a military state and the Gang must go as they wave Algerian flags. Tuesday’s protest was held to mark the second anniversary of the start of demonstrations in 2019, which began in Kherrata, east of the capital Algiers, before spreading across the country. We have come to resurrect Hirak who was banned for health reasons. They did not stop us. We stopped because we care about our people. Today the coronavirus is over and we will take Hirak again, said Nassima, a protester. The Hirak movement demanded the complete removal of the political elite entrenched in Algeria and continued to mobilize tens of thousands of protesters every week even after Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned from the presidency. His successor, Abdelmadjid Tebboube, elected in December 2019 in a vote that Hirak supporters rejected as a character, has publicly praised the move as it seeks to pass it with limited concessions including constitutional adjustments. The massive weekly protests were stopped a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a stalemate in Algeria. While the protest movement lacks clear leadership, its supporters have repeatedly discussed online how to rekindle its street presence as an active force to demand change. It is a revolutionary process for a very precise goal, which is the removal of the regime, the whole regime with all its components, said Hamid, a protester. Reporting by Reuters Reuters Algeria, edited by Angus McDowall, Edited by Angus MacSwan

