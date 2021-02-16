The government did not reject the post-Brexit visa offer for ideological issues

The government did not reject the offer of European Union visas after Brexit on an ideological issue, said Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage.

s Dinenage told MPs that they were calling a wrong tree and that the UK took a reasonable stance during the negotiations.

She appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee in a single session on how governments should negotiate with the EU on the issue.

The post-Brexit travel rules in the UK, which came into force earlier this year, do not guarantee visa-free travel for musicians on the block and a working group of around 15 representatives of the creative industries has been set up to investigate.

Music fans at the 2015 Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall / PA) Music fans at the 2015 Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall / PA)

Ms. Dinenage told the committee: I think you are barking a wrong tree when you think this is some kind of ideological issue on behalf of the Home Office.

I think the Home Office would have been very interested in the visa proposals that the EU was presenting if they were strong guarantees, if they were really binding, which they were not, if they really delivered what we needed, if they did not ask in exchange for us subscribing to something that every other G7, every other great nation, has signed with the EU.

It is not an ideological thing; is a position of sound reason.

Deputies also asked Ms. Dinenage if the government and the EU had failed to reach a tour agreement due to broader immigration-related issues.

I’m not entirely sure it’s become an immigration issue, she replied.

I think it is a matter of trying to get the best opportunities for our creative workers to be able to tour abroad.

There was never an immigration issue other than the EU deal, which would not have delivered the things we were looking for, was in exchange for signing up for something that no other G7 country would sign up for.

I think it is very simple to say it is an immigration issue. I think this massively undermines the drive for discussion.

Representing around 200,000+ applicants, @CatMcKinnell Chairman of @ competitions asks if the UK Government is still working to secure an agreement across the EU? @cj_dinenage does not confirm the appetite for “complicated” solutions across the EU, greater success with negotiations with individual member states. Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee (@CommonsDCMS) February 16, 2021

Ms. Dinenage said there is little appetite from the Government to renegotiate an EU-wide solution to the lack of tourist visas.

Instead, she said agreements with individual member states are a more likely path to success.

But when asked if any formal discussions were taking place with individual EU countries, she replied: Not currently, not through DCMS.

There may be some conversations taking place through our colleagues at the FCDO (Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office) but nothing formal or formal.

Ms. Dinenages’ appearance before the committee came after a representative panel from all creative industries warned that current travel arrangements threaten the sector.

Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the Society of Incorporated Musicians, said UK artists are already losing summer bookings due to the challenges of touring within the EU.

However, she said the freezing of trips and live shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic provides a window into which the issue is resolved.

Ms. Annetts told MPs: Since we have moved after Brexit, so after the transition period, I think the adverse impact of Brexit on the creative industries and in particular the independent community has become even harsher.

I have been flooded with personal testimonies from musicians about the work they have lost or will lose now in Europe as a result of new visas and work permit arrangements.

Some of them are really heartwarming, with musicians saying they are thinking of giving up being a musician altogether.

She called on Ms Dinenage to show leadership and set a visa waiver agreement.

More than 280,000 people have signed a petition calling for an agreement on cultural work permit to be reached between the government and the EU.

Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart and Dame Julie Walters were among more than 100 Equity union members who published an open letter Tuesday urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to provide visa-free travel to the EU for artists.

